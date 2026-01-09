Wyckoff Education Foundation

Wyckoff Education Foundation

January 2026: Mix, Mingle & Mahjong

Thursday, January 15: Mahjong 101 item
Thursday, January 15: Mahjong 101
$65

Perfect for beginners! Enjoy a two-hour learning session in a fun and welcoming environment. You’ll receive beginner-friendly handouts, hands-on instruction, and all equipment provided.

Thursday, January 15 - Mahjong 102 item
Thursday, January 15 - Mahjong 102
$65

Ready to take your game to the next level? Mahjong 102 is perfect for those who know the basics and want to deepen their understanding of strategy, defensive play, and tile reading. You’ll receive handouts, hands-on instruction, and all equipment provided.

Thursday, Jan. 15 - Guided Play item
Thursday, Jan. 15 - Guided Play
$45

Guided Play consists of two hours of Mahjong play. No formal instruction is provided, but coaches will be on site to guide you and answer questions.


For Guided Play only, please bring your own Mahjong equipment if you have it; a limited number of sets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sat., January 24: 10 am - 12 pm Mahjong 101 item
Sat., January 24: 10 am - 12 pm Mahjong 101
$65

Perfect for beginners! Enjoy a two-hour learning session in a fun and welcoming environment. You’ll receive beginner-friendly handouts, hands-on instruction, and all equipment provided.

Sat., January 24: 10 am - 12 pm Mahjong 102 item
Sat., January 24: 10 am - 12 pm Mahjong 102
$65

Ready to take your game to the next level? Mahjong 102 is perfect for those who know the basics and want to deepen their understanding of strategy, defensive play, and tile reading. You’ll receive handouts, hands-on instruction, and all equipment provided.

Sat., January 24: 10 am - 12 pm Guided Play item
Sat., January 24: 10 am - 12 pm Guided Play
$45

Guided Play consists of two hours of Mahjong play. No formal instruction is provided, but coaches will be on site to guide you and answer questions.


For Guided Play only, please bring your own Mahjong equipment if you have it; a limited number of sets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sat., January 24: 1 - 3 pm Mahjong 101 item
Sat., January 24: 1 - 3 pm Mahjong 101
$65

Perfect for beginners! Enjoy a two-hour learning session in a fun and welcoming environment. You’ll receive beginner-friendly handouts, hands-on instruction, and all equipment provided.

Sat., January 24: 1 - 3 pm Mahjong 102 item
Sat., January 24: 1 - 3 pm Mahjong 102
$65

Ready to take your game to the next level? Mahjong 102 is perfect for those who know the basics and want to deepen their understanding of strategy, defensive play, and tile reading. You’ll receive handouts, hands-on instruction, and all equipment provided.

Sat., January 24: 1 - 3 pm Guided Play item
Sat., January 24: 1 - 3 pm Guided Play
$45

Guided Play consists of two hours of Mahjong play. No formal instruction is provided, but coaches will be on site to guide you and answer questions.


For Guided Play only, please bring your own Mahjong equipment if you have it; a limited number of sets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sunday, January 25: 1 - 3 pm Guided Play item
Sunday, January 25: 1 - 3 pm Guided Play
$45

Guided Play consists of two hours of Mahjong play. No formal instruction is provided, but coaches will be on site to guide you and answer questions.


For Guided Play only, please bring your own Mahjong equipment if you have it; a limited number of sets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

