Fort Wood Community Spouses' Club

Hosted by

Fort Wood Community Spouses' Club

About this event

January 2026 Mixer: Let's Get Physical!

805 Iowa Ave

Fort Leonard Wood, MO 65473, USA

General Member RSVP - Paying Online Now
$20

Select this option to RSVP YES to the Mixer and pay online now to reserve your spot!

General Member RSVP - Pay in Person
Free

Price is $20. This option allows you to pay in person when you arrive at the mixer. Payment options are cash & card.

Guest RSVP - Paying Online Now
$20

Guest Policy:
Persons eligible for membership in the FWCSC may attend only one (1) General Membership meeting per membership year as a guest. Thereafter, persons must be members of FWCSC to continue attendance.

Guest RSVP - Pay in Person
Free

Guest Policy:
Persons eligible for membership in the FWCSC may attend only one (1) General Membership meeting per membership year as a guest. Thereafter, persons must be members of FWCSC to continue attendance.

Price is $20. This option allows you to pay in person when you arrive at the mixer. Payment options are cash & card.

Sharing is Caring Donation*
$1

Sharing is Caring

* If you would like to donate $20.00 add this item twenty (20) times.

Donations are voluntary and acknowledged with appreciation entries for a quarterly appreciation selection. Participation is open to all members — no limit on entries. No purchase or donation required to participate. Free entries are available upon request.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!