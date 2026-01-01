Hosted by

Crittendon Sports

About this event

January Mile High Elite 2026 Practice Fee

7th Grade MHE team practice fee & Late fee NO Guests
$105

Thursday January 1st 6-730pm The courts

Friday January 9th 5:3—645 RRHS

Monday January 12th RRHS 7-830

Wednesday January 14th TBA

Monday January 19th RRHS 5:30-7

Monday January 26th RRHS 7-830

Wednesday January 28th TBA





4/5th grade MHE Team practice fee & late fee NO guests
$95

Thursday January 1st 6-715pm The courts

Monday January 12th RRHS 7-815

Wednesday January 14th TBA

Monday January 19th RRHS 5:30-645

Wednesday January 21st TBA

Monday January 26th RRHS 7-815pm

Wednesday January 28th TBA






Practice fee individual Guest fee
$15
Add a donation for Crittendon Sports

$

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