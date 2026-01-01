January Mile High Elite 2026 Practice Fee

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About this event
Thursday January 1st 6-730pm The courts
Friday January 9th 5:3—645 RRHS
Monday January 12th RRHS 7-830
Wednesday January 14th TBA
Monday January 19th RRHS 5:30-7
Monday January 26th RRHS 7-830
Wednesday January 28th TBA
Thursday January 1st 6-715pm The courts
Monday January 12th RRHS 7-815
Wednesday January 14th TBA
Monday January 19th RRHS 5:30-645
Wednesday January 21st TBA
Monday January 26th RRHS 7-815pm
Wednesday January 28th TBA
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