January 2026 USNSCC Alamo Battalion's Military Ball Silent Auction

Explore the largest cavern in Texas with this unforgettable Discovery Tour experience! Venture through vast chambers adorned with breathtaking natural formations like soda straws, flowstone, stalagmites, and stalactites—each sculpted over thousands of years.



Led by knowledgeable tour guides, you'll enjoy fascinating educational insights at every stop, enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting that brings the caverns' beauty to life. Journey through the first chambers discovered at Natural Bridge Caverns and marvel at awe-inspiring sights around every corner.



Tickets are only valid Monday through Friday and not on holidays, holidays, weekends, or weeks.



Value $60