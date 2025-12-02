January 2026 USNSCC Alamo Battalion's Military Ball Silent Auction

Hosted by
Chicken finger fans will love this gift basket packed with Cane's favorites, perfect for anyone who can’t resist crispy chicken, signature sauce, and Cane’s cool brand style.
Elevate your home’s atmosphere with this beautifully crafted retro-inspired oil diffuser. Designed to blend vintage charm with modern waterless diffusion technology, it gently disperses your favorite essential oils into the air without mess or water, filling your space with soothing scent while doubling as an elegant decorative piece.
Estimated value $79
This festive holiday box is filled with an assortment of gourmet savory snacks & treats and makes a great gift for friends, family, or coworkers.
Estimated value: $25
Strike up the fun with this exciting Pinstack entertainment package! Enjoy one hour of bowling, four game cards for arcade play, and a delicious appetizer to share. Perfect for family fun, or a night out with friends.
Estimated value $110
Treat your four-legged best friend to a tail-wagging collection of goodies from Pet Supplies Plus!
Estimated value $90
Treat yourself to a professional haircut and custom color service, perfect for anyone ready for a new look or a well-deserved self-care experience.
Estimated value $300
Wrap yourself in warmth and heart with this beautiful handmade 54” x 54” blanket, lovingly crafted by the Zarr girls. A truly one-of-a-kind piece, this blanket adds comfort to any home.
Estimated value $75
Get ready to cast off and reel in the fun with this exciting fishing bundle, perfect for anglers of all skill levels! This package includes a 13 Fishing Code Chrome Spinning Rod & Reel Combo, a classic Zebco 33 Spincast Rod and Reel Combo, known for its ease of use and durability, and a Mystery Tackle Box Bass Fishing Kit.
Estimated value: $100
This awesome gift basket has 52 FREE Whataburger coupons—one Whataburger for every week of the year! Plus, you’ll score Whataburger swag including Whataburger socks, sunglasses, a neoprene case, and not one but two reversible Fancy/Spicy Ketchup koozies! And, of course, your very own bottles of Whataburger’s Fancy and Spicy Ketchup to add a Texas twist to every meal.
Value: $399
Show your Hill Country pride with this Fox Beer Co. set from Dripping Springs. This bundle includes a stylish Fox Beer Co. hat paired with a classic beer stein.
Estimated value $50
Explore the largest cavern in Texas with this unforgettable Discovery Tour experience! Venture through vast chambers adorned with breathtaking natural formations like soda straws, flowstone, stalagmites, and stalactites—each sculpted over thousands of years.
Led by knowledgeable tour guides, you'll enjoy fascinating educational insights at every stop, enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting that brings the caverns' beauty to life. Journey through the first chambers discovered at Natural Bridge Caverns and marvel at awe-inspiring sights around every corner.
Tickets are only valid Monday through Friday and not on holidays, holidays, weekends, or weeks.
Value $60
Rally your crew because this package includes 60 minutes of free court time, paddle and ball rentals, and two delicious appetizers to keep you fueled for all the action. Whether you’re a pickleball pro or a first-timer, this experience promises to be an unforgettable time on the court and some tasty bites to celebrate your wins. Game on!
Value $85
Set sail into baby bliss with this charming, nautical-themed homemade diaper cake made by the Buquoi family! Both practical and adorable, it’s a gift that new parents will truly appreciate, combining everyday baby necessities with seaside charm.
Estimated value: $60
Bring the magic of a real campfire anywhere—without the smoke! The BioLite FirePit+ uses patented clean-combustion technology to create mesmerizing, glowing flames with very little smoke, giving you a full, unobstructed view through its sleek X-Ray Mesh design. Its folding legs and compact, packable footprint make it easy to transport while still fitting standard-size firewood. Whether you’re camping, tailgating, or relaxing in your own backyard, this portable fire pit delivers warmth, ambiance, and adventure. Includes a free grill grate for cooking over the flames and FirePit Carry Bag
Value: $500
Add a beautiful, personal touch to your home with this one-of-a-kind handmade wreath, perfect for welcoming guests at your front door or adding charm to any indoor space.
Estimated value $45
Celebrate the spirit of Blanco with this thoughtfully curated local experience bundle. Enjoy a bottle of Milam & Greene whiskey, paired perfectly with a Blanco red wine for sipping and sharing, a stylish Blanco hat, and a charming wish bracelet.
