About this event

January 23rd - Parents Night Out: Sing

200 Aughinbaugh Way

Alameda, CA 94502, USA

General Admission
$40

Includes: pizza, snacks, movie, & games! 


Please bring blanket/sleeping bag, pillow, stuffies, and a water bottle. PJs optional! 

General Admission (No Meal)
$35

Bring your own dinner.

Snacks, movie, & games provided! 


Please bring blanket/sleeping bag, pillow, stuffed animals, and a water bottle. PJs optional!

Adult Volunteer
Free

Pizza is provided for parents.

Child of Adult Volunteer
Free

Children of volunteers can attend for free!

Middle/High School Volunteer
Free

We provide a juice and pizza for our student volunteers. Please bring your volunteer sheet to the event to have it signed.


Students should come at 6:15 and will need to be picked up/leave by 9:15PM.

What you will do:

  • Help set and clean up
  • Watch and monitor the kids
  • Serve snacks, juice, and pizza
  • Monitor the kids during the movie
  • Help any kids who are scared by providing them with a different activity and sitting with them
  • Play with the kids

Please bring a water bottle!

