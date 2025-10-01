Texas Alliance Of Land Brokers

Texas Alliance Of Land Brokers

JANUARY BROKER BASH SPONSOR PAGE

575 Hyatt Lost Pines Rd

Cedar Creek, TX 78612, USA

Friday Night Campfire Reception Sponsor
$2,000

Space  for marketing materials at event; place goody bags at check in; speak at Friday reception; recognition in all event promotions and follow up communication

Saturday Evening Banquet - “Big Deal”/Title Sponsor
$5,000

Title Sponsor - Will have 2 premium head tables of 8 at front by band; space for marketing materials at event; place their goody bags on all tables, at check in, etc; speak at banquet; recognition in all event promotions and follow up communication

Band Sponsor
$5,000

Will have one premium table; will introduce band and have a couple minutes to speak; space for marketing materials at event; recognition in all event promotions and follow up communication; give out goody bags at check in

VIP Tables
$3,000

Will have premium seating on sides of or behind Title tables; give out goody bags at check in; recognition in all event promotions and follow up communication

3rd tier premium tables
$800

Recognition in all event promotions

