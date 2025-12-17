Hosted by

National Animal Welfare Society of the US

About this event

Sales closed

January Cash Raffle Bingo at The Moose!

118 E 10th St

Lockport, IL 60441, USA

Add a donation for National Animal Welfare Society of the US

$

General Admission
$45

Includes bingo booklets with 10 games and buffet admission. Proceeds benefit NAWS.

Diamond Sponsor
$500

Sponsor Bingo and have a chance to advertise your business or family name. Email [email protected] for full details.

Platinum Sponsor
$400

Sponsor Bingo and have a chance to advertise your business or family name. Email [email protected] for full details.

Gold Sponsor
$300

Sponsor Bingo and have a chance to advertise your business or family name. Email [email protected] for full details.

Silver Sponsor
$200

Sponsor Bingo and have a chance to advertise your business or family name. Email [email protected] for full details.

Bronze Sponsor
$100

Sponsor Bingo and have a chance to advertise your business or family name. Email [email protected] for full details.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!