January Cash Raffle Bingo at The Moose!

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About this event
$
Includes bingo booklets with 10 games and buffet admission. Proceeds benefit NAWS.
Sponsor Bingo and have a chance to advertise your business or family name. Email [email protected] for full details.
Sponsor Bingo and have a chance to advertise your business or family name. Email [email protected] for full details.
Sponsor Bingo and have a chance to advertise your business or family name. Email [email protected] for full details.
Sponsor Bingo and have a chance to advertise your business or family name. Email [email protected] for full details.
Sponsor Bingo and have a chance to advertise your business or family name. Email [email protected] for full details.
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