January Pay What You Can Family Sign Up

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About this event
Please be on time at 4pm. We will not be able to extend your families dining experience past 5pm.
To Register your time slot is free. You will place your financial contribution in an envelope when you arrive. Please bring cash
Please be on time at 5:15 pm. We will not be able to extend your families dining experience past 6:15 pm.
To Register your time slot is free. You will place your financial contribution in an envelope when you arrive. Please bring cash
Please be on time at 6:30 pm. We will not be able to extend your families dining experience past 7:30 pm.
To Register your time slot is free. You will place your financial contribution in an envelope when you arrive. Please bring cash
Please be on time at 8 pm. We will not be able to extend your families dining experience past 9 pm.
To Register your time slot is free. You will place your financial contribution in an envelope when you arrive. Please bring cash
$
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