January practice fee Guests.

This includes practicing with our team. This does not guarantee scrimmage time or being on the team.
(We do ask that you order a practice jersey if you will be participating regularly on the 6th grade team)
Practice dates include
6th grade @the courts 7-830pm
1/6, 1/13, 1/15, 1/20, 1/22, 1/27, 1/29
This includes practicing with our team. This does not guarantee scrimmage time or being on the team.
(We do ask that you order a practice jersey if you will be participating regularly on the 6th grade team)
Practice dates include
6th grade @the courts 7-830pm
1/6, 1/13, 1/15, 1/20, 1/22, 1/27, 1/29
3rd grade guest practice fee January 2025 only
$65
This includes practicing with our team. This does not guarantee scrimmage time or being on the team.
(We do ask that you order a practice jersey if you will be participating regularly on the 6th grade team)
Practice dates include
3rd grade @The Courts 6-7pm
1/6, 1/13, 1/15, 1/20, 1/27 & 1/29
This includes practicing with our team. This does not guarantee scrimmage time or being on the team.
(We do ask that you order a practice jersey if you will be participating regularly on the 6th grade team)
Practice dates include
3rd grade @The Courts 6-7pm
1/6, 1/13, 1/15, 1/20, 1/27 & 1/29
Guest Drop in Practice fee January 2025
$15
This includes practicing with our team. This does not guarantee scrimmage time or being on the team.
Practice dates include
We do ask that you order a practice jersey if you will be participating regularly
Practice dates include
3rd grade @The Courts 6-7pm
1/6, 1/13, 1/15, 1/20, 1/27 & 1/29
6th grade @the courts 7-830pm
1/6, 1/13, 1/15, 1/20, 1/22, 1/27, 1/29
This includes practicing with our team. This does not guarantee scrimmage time or being on the team.
Practice dates include
We do ask that you order a practice jersey if you will be participating regularly
Practice dates include
3rd grade @The Courts 6-7pm
1/6, 1/13, 1/15, 1/20, 1/27 & 1/29
6th grade @the courts 7-830pm
1/6, 1/13, 1/15, 1/20, 1/22, 1/27, 1/29
Add a donation for Crittendon Sports
$
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