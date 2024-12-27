January practice fee Guests.

This includes practicing with our team. This does not guarantee scrimmage time or being on the team. (We do ask that you order a practice jersey if you will be participating regularly on the 6th grade team) Practice dates include 6th grade @the courts 7-830pm 1/6, 1/13, 1/15, 1/20, 1/22, 1/27, 1/29

This includes practicing with our team. This does not guarantee scrimmage time or being on the team. (We do ask that you order a practice jersey if you will be participating regularly on the 6th grade team) Practice dates include 6th grade @the courts 7-830pm 1/6, 1/13, 1/15, 1/20, 1/22, 1/27, 1/29

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