January Start Tuition 2025-26

Hosted by
About this event
Select this option if your child was placed in Piccolo Coro
Select this option if your child was placed in Vivace
Select this option if your child was placed in Con Brio. Please note: Con Brio tuition includes the fee for Queen City Choral Festival on June 25-28, 2026.
Select this option if your child was placed in Voci. If they will be participating in Bel Canto or Con Brio as well, be sure to select the option that lists both choir.
Select this option if your child will participate in both Con Brio & Voci. Please note: Con Brio tuition includes the fee for Queen City Choral Festival on June 25-28, 2026.
Select this option if your child was placed in Bel Canto.
Select this option if your child will participate in both Bel Canto & Voci.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!