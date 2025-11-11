Cincinnati Youth Choir

Cincinnati Youth Choir

January Start Tuition 2025-26

Piccolo Coro January Start Tuition
$440

Select this option if your child was placed in Piccolo Coro

Vivace January Start Tuition
$440

Select this option if your child was placed in Vivace

Con Brio January Start Tuition
$1,050

Select this option if your child was placed in Con Brio. Please note: Con Brio tuition includes the fee for Queen City Choral Festival on June 25-28, 2026.

Voci January Start Tuition
$460

Select this option if your child was placed in Voci. If they will be participating in Bel Canto or Con Brio as well, be sure to select the option that lists both choir.

Con Brio & Voci January Start Tuition
$1,200

Select this option if your child will participate in both Con Brio & Voci. Please note: Con Brio tuition includes the fee for Queen City Choral Festival on June 25-28, 2026.

Bel Canto January Start Tuition
$615

Select this option if your child was placed in Bel Canto.

Bel Canto & Voci January Start Tuition
$745

Select this option if your child will participate in both Bel Canto & Voci.

