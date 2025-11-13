January UU Delegation: Payment Page

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Deposit to secure your spot on the trip (non-refundable in the event of cancellation)
Remainder of land costs after deposit (refundable in the event of cancellation)
Remainder of land costs after deposit, if you are paying scholarship rate (refundable in the event of cancellation)
If you have requested a single room with Sabeel (FOSNA only receives payment, refundable in the event of cancellation)
$
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