Friends of Sabeel North America

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Friends of Sabeel North America

January UU Delegation: Payment Page

Deposit
$250

Deposit to secure your spot on the trip (non-refundable in the event of cancellation)

Remainder of Land Costs
$1,250

Remainder of land costs after deposit (refundable in the event of cancellation)

Remainder of Land Costs (scholarship rate)
$250

Remainder of land costs after deposit, if you are paying scholarship rate (refundable in the event of cancellation)

Single Room Supplement (optional)
$400

If you have requested a single room with Sabeel (FOSNA only receives payment, refundable in the event of cancellation)

Add a donation for Friends of Sabeel North America

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!