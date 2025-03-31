Japan-America Society Of Wyoming's Shop

Children's Day is a public holiday in Japan which takes place annually on May 5th. We will celebrate the day with our Laramie children to respect children's personalities and to celebrate their happiness, in a Japanese theme.
Our mascot (Name to be determined) is a jackalope wearing a Japanese warrior helmet, loves to meet people and share Japanese culture.
JASWY member has been building a model of Kanrin Maru, a notable ship for the US-Japan relationship in the 19th century.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!