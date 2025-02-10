Japan Festival Boston 2025

Skip the line using a Quick Food Pass! You can use the Quick Food Pass up to 3 times For pre-packaged/non-cooked foods, limit 5 per transaction For food that needs on-site preparation/cooking, limit 2 servings per transaction Available to use at all vendors *Note* This Pass is NOT a coupon, and food are NOT included

Skip the line using a Quick Food Pass! You can use the Quick Food Pass up to 3 times For pre-packaged/non-cooked foods, limit 5 per transaction For food that needs on-site preparation/cooking, limit 2 servings per transaction Available to use at all vendors *Note* This Pass is NOT a coupon, and food are NOT included

More details...