Japan Festival Boston 2025

Skip the line using a Quick Food Pass!
You can use the Quick Food Pass up to 3 times
For pre-packaged/non-cooked foods, limit 5 per transaction
For food that needs on-site preparation/cooking, limit 2 servings per transaction
Available to use at all vendors
*Note* This Pass is NOT a coupon, and food are NOT included
JFB Official T-Shirts + Quick Pass
$50
Get your very own Japan Festival T-shirt!
If purchased early enough, you will be able to pick it up at the event.
Comes in either black or white
Sodateru Towel (18x39 in)
$50
Get your own Sodateru Towel! ★ Can only be picked up at the Festival Becomes bigger and softer the more it is used.
Sodateru Towel (27x55 in)
$100
Get your own Sodateru Towel! ★ Can only be picked up at the Festival Becomes bigger and softer the more it is used.
JFB Towel
$30
Get your very own JFB towel!
JFB Trucker Hat
$30
Show your support by wearing one of our custom JFB Trucker Hat!
JFB Umbrella
$30
Keep yourself dry with our custom JFB Umbrella
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!