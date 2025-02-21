Never wait in food lines again! Introducing our new Premium Quick Pass that lets you skip right to the front of the line. This premium pass can be used an unlimited number of times and is perfect for families and friends.
Details: A Premium Quick Pass allows your group to skip to the front of food lines as many times as you like. This does not include any discount on the price of food and is only for skipping the line.
For pre-packaged/non-cooked foods there is a limit of 5 items per transaction. For food that needs on-site preparation and/or cooking, there is a limit of 2 servings per transaction. Quick Passes can be used at any food vendor!
Quick Pass
$40
Skip the line using a Quick Food Pass! Usable up to 3 times, you can skip right to the front of the food lines.
Details: A Quick Food Pass allows you to skip to the front of food lines a total of 3 times. This does not include any discount on the price of food and is only for skipping the line.
For pre-packaged/non-cooked foods there is a limit of 5 items per transaction. For food that needs on-site preparation and/or cooking, there is a limit of 2 servings per transaction. Quick Passes can be used at any food vendor!
Limited Edition JFB Coaster Set (2)
$16
Celebrate Japan Festival Boston 2025 with eco-friendly exclusivity! In collaboration with ChopValue—the world’s first brand to upcycle used chopsticks—we proudly present this special edition of sustainable coasters featuring timeless Japanese designs. Crafted from recycled bamboo chopsticks, each coaster breathes new life into materials that would otherwise go to waste. Blending cultural charm with environmental mindfulness, these coasters are perfect for anyone who values both tradition and sustainability.
For items shipped directly to your home, we will collect shipping information after the completion of the crowdfunding campaign.
Limited Edition JFB Coaster Set (4)
$25
Celebrate Japan Festival Boston 2025 with eco-friendly exclusivity! In collaboration with ChopValue—the world’s first brand to upcycle used chopsticks—we proudly present this special edition of sustainable coasters featuring timeless Japanese designs. Crafted from recycled bamboo chopsticks, each coaster breathes new life into materials that would otherwise go to waste. Blending cultural charm with environmental mindfulness, these coasters are perfect for anyone who values both tradition and sustainability.
For items shipped directly to your home, we will collect shipping information after the completion of the crowdfunding campaign.
Limited Edition Sticker Set
$10
Celebrate the beauty of Japanese culture and the spirit of sustainability with this exclusive sticker collection. Each design carries a deep story, blending tradition, symbolism, and artistry.
For items shipped directly to your home, we will collect shipping information after the completion of the crowdfunding campaign.
*NEW* 2025 JFB T-Shirt + Quick Pass
$50
Get our newly designed exclusive Japan Festival Boston t-shirt! All shirts come with a Quick Food Pass that can be used at the festival.
T-shirts will be shipped to you after the crowdfunding campaign is over. Quick passes can be picked up at the information booths at the festival.
For items shipped directly to your home, we will collect shipping information after the completion of the crowdfunding campaign.
Kimono Dressing Lesson (2 Lesson Bundle)
$100
Two, one hour kimono lessons.
Beginner? No problem! Already know how to wear kimono? You can level up your skills with new methods and obi knots! All ages, genders, and experience levels welcome. No previous experience necessary.
All kimono items and dressing supplies will be provided, but you are welcome to use any of your own items if you prefer.
Lesson can be done at the Kimono Seikatsu studio, online, or at your home.
Sodateru Towel (18x39 in)
$50
Get your own Sodateru Towel! ★ Sodateru Towels are famous for growing as you use them. The more you use it, the bigger and softer they become!
Can only be picked up at the Festival.
Sodateru Towel (27x55 in)
$100
Get your own Sodateru Towel! ★ Sodateru Towels are famous for growing as you use them. The more you use it, the bigger and softer they become!
Can only be picked up at the Festival.
JFB Official T-Shirts + Quick Pass
$50
Get your very own Japan Festival T-shirt! Comes in either black or white.
If purchased early enough, you will be able to pick it up at the event. Otherwise, we will ship the shirt to you after the crowdfunding campaign is finished.
For items shipped directly to your home, we will collect shipping information after the completion of the crowdfunding campaign.
JFB Beach Towel
$30
Get your very own JFB Beach towel!
*Note the final product may differ in looks
For items shipped directly to your home, we will collect shipping information after the completion of the crowdfunding campaign.
JFB Trucker Hat
$30
Show your support by wearing one of our custom JFB Trucker Hat!
*Note the final product may differ in looks
For items shipped directly to your home, we will collect shipping information after the completion of the crowdfunding campaign.
JFB Umbrella
$30
Keep yourself dry with our custom JFB Umbrella
*Note the final product may differ in looks
For items shipped directly to your home, we will collect shipping information after the completion of the crowdfunding campaign.
