Jardim Das Flores's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until May 22, 2027
Grants members access to all gatherings, including Sound Healings, with the exception those led by guests.
Renews monthly
Grants members access to all gatherings, including Sound Healings, with the exception those led by guests.
Valid until May 22, 2027
Grants members access to Blue and White gatherings, but does not include Sound Healings and gatherings led by guests.
However whenever there are spaces available in Sound Healings, Rose Members can request to participate on a first come basis.
Renews monthly
Grants members access to Blue and White gatherings, but does not include Sound Healings and gatherings led by guests.
However whenever there are spaces available in Sound Healings, Rose Members can request to participate on a first come basis.
Valid until May 22, 2027
Grants members access to one gathering per month. Does not include gatherings led by guests.
Renews monthly
Grants members access to one gathering per month. Does not include gatherings led by guests.
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