Offered by

Jardim Das Flores

About the memberships

Jardim Das Flores's Memberships

Sunflower Membership - Annual
$3,600

Valid until May 22, 2027

Grants members access to all gatherings, including Sound Healings, with the exception those led by guests.

Sunflower Membership - Monthly
$300

Renews monthly

Grants members access to all gatherings, including Sound Healings, with the exception those led by guests.

Rose Membership - Annual
$3,000

Valid until May 22, 2027

Grants members access to Blue and White gatherings, but does not include Sound Healings and gatherings led by guests.


However whenever there are spaces available in Sound Healings, Rose Members can request to participate on a first come basis.


Rose Membership - Monthly
$250

Renews monthly

Grants members access to Blue and White gatherings, but does not include Sound Healings and gatherings led by guests.


However whenever there are spaces available in Sound Healings, Rose Members can request to participate on a first come basis.

Jasmin Membership - Annual
$1,200

Valid until May 22, 2027

Grants members access to one gathering per month. Does not include gatherings led by guests.

Jasmin Membership - Monthly
$100

Renews monthly

Grants members access to one gathering per month. Does not include gatherings led by guests.

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