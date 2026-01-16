Jarrettsville VFC Sportsman's Bingo April 11, 2026

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About this event
Jarrettsville, MD 21084, USA
Saturday April 11, 2026
Doors Open: 1PM
Food Served: 2-4PM
Games Start: 4PM
Racecar Cooler Rules:
No Coolers Larger Than 14x14x14
Must be age 18 and older to attend, 21 and older to drink.
Jarrettsville Gardens
3825 Federal Hill Rd
Jarrettsville, MD 21084
Ticket includes food, 10 games for $200 cash, 10 games for guns.
Additional cards available for purchase.
2 Jack pot games available for purchase.
Pull tab games, 50/50, and prize wheel is available for purchase during the event as well.
$
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