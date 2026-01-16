Jarrettsville VFC Sportsman's Bingo April 11, 2026

Saturday April 11, 2026

Doors Open: 1PM

Food Served: 2-4PM

Games Start: 4PM



Racecar Cooler Rules:

No Coolers Larger Than 14x14x14

Must be age 18 and older to attend, 21 and older to drink.



Jarrettsville Gardens

3825 Federal Hill Rd

Jarrettsville, MD 21084



Ticket includes food, 10 games for $200 cash, 10 games for guns.



Additional cards available for purchase.

2 Jack pot games available for purchase.

Pull tab games, 50/50, and prize wheel is available for purchase during the event as well.