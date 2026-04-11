Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Co Inc

Hosted by

Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Co Inc

About this event

Jarrettsville VFC Sportsman's Bingo November 14, 2026

3825 Federal Hill Rd

Jarrettsville, MD 21084, USA

General Admission
$60

Saturday November 14, 2026
Doors Open: 1PM
Food Served: 2-4PM
Games Start: 4PM

Racecar Cooler Rules:
No Coolers Larger Than 14x14x14

Must be age 18 and older to attend, 21 and older to drink.


Jarrettsville Gardens
3825 Federal Hill Rd
Jarrettsville, MD 21084

Ticket includes food, 10 games for $200 cash, 10 games for guns.

Additional cards available for purchase.
2 Jack pot games available for purchase.
Pull tab games, 50/50, and prize wheel is available for purchase during the event as well.

Add a donation for Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Co Inc

$

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