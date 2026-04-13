Turning Everything Around

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Turning Everything Around

About this event

JAS Blue & Gold Sponsorship Opportunity

306 E Florida St

Greensboro, NC 27406, USA

Title Sponsor
$10,000

Your sponsorship gets you: 4 golfing spots, signage at premium hole, on a golf cart, and at the banquet, sponsor banner, logo/name listed in all marketing materials, on tee shirts & on event registration website w/link to company website, recognized as major donor during program remarks, opportunity to include company related material in golfer gift package and one year exclusive SME partnership with T.E.A. Time. 


Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Your sponsorship gets you: 4 golfing spots, signage at a hole, on a golf cart, logo/name listed in all marketing materials, on tee shirts & on event registration website w/link to company website, opportunity to include company related material in golfer gift package

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Your sponsorship gets you: 4 golfing spots, logo/name listed in all marketing materials, and recognized as donor during program remarks.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Your sponsorship gets you: 2 golfing spots and logo/name listed in all marketing materials.

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