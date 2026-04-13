JAS Blue & Gold Sponsorship Opportunity

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Your sponsorship gets you: 4 golfing spots, signage at premium hole, on a golf cart, and at the banquet, sponsor banner, logo/name listed in all marketing materials, on tee shirts & on event registration website w/link to company website, recognized as major donor during program remarks, opportunity to include company related material in golfer gift package and one year exclusive SME partnership with T.E.A. Time.
Your sponsorship gets you: 4 golfing spots, signage at a hole, on a golf cart, logo/name listed in all marketing materials, on tee shirts & on event registration website w/link to company website, opportunity to include company related material in golfer gift package
Your sponsorship gets you: 4 golfing spots, logo/name listed in all marketing materials, and recognized as donor during program remarks.
Your sponsorship gets you: 2 golfing spots and logo/name listed in all marketing materials.
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