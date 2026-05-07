Hosted by

Wayfinder Adventures Inc.

About this event

Jasmine Fund in Person Auction

Pick-up location

43-45 Mill Hill Rd, Woodstock, NY 12498, USA

RESTAURANT KINSLEY item
RESTAURANT KINSLEY
$20

Starting bid

$100 GIFT CARD

RESTAURANT KINSLEY located at 301 Wall St, Kingston, NY


Under the direction of Executive Chef Spencer Coplan, it carries forward that legacy while infusing Southern and French technique into the menu—think Nashville-hot chicken and shrimp and grits – with seasonal Upstate produce!


https://hotelkinsley.com/the-restaurant/?utm_source=gmb&utm_medium=organic

SARA GOLDEN SIGNET RING item
SARA GOLDEN SIGNET RING
$50

Starting bid

A chunky silver pinky ring with a single diamond star shooting across the sky. The diamond is set inside a hand-engraved star setting with oxidation that makes the diamond shine even brighter.

Retail Value $ 328


Each setting is individually hand-engraved, so every ring will look slightly different from the next. I love these minor differences and think they make each ring particularly special and unique to you.

  • Stone: 2mm G+ VS1 white diamond, approx. 0.032 cts
  • Metal: Sterling silver

https://www.saragolden.com/shop/wishing-star-signet-ring

Sandy Hyun Jewelry item
Sandy Hyun Jewelry
$40

Starting bid

One of a kind 14kt Gold Filled Hand hammered talisman pendant necklace made by using vintage letterpress stamps. 18.5"+1" extender. 

$250 Retail 


Sandy Hyun Jewelry can be found at Inness in Accord, Road to Nowhere in Kingston, Michele Varian in Brooklyn and Timbuktu in Woodstock.


Chleo Restaurant item
Chleo Restaurant
$40

Starting bid

$200 Gift Card


CHLEO RESTAURANT located 288 Fair Street  Kingston NY 


We call Chleo a wine bar. Come order a few plates and a bottle of wine to share. Gather around the table with those you love.  Stay as long as you like. Here, we use the best produce possible, cook over open fire and welcome all into our little space.


https://www.chleovin.com/


Le Canard Enchaine item
Le Canard Enchaine
$25

Starting bid

$125 gift Card

Le Canard Enchaine is located at 276 Fair Street

Kingston, NY


“Le Canard Enchaine” classic French bistro become a recognized institution in the Hudson Valley.


http://le-canardenchaine.com/


STISSING HOUSE item
STISSING HOUSE
$75

Starting bid

$400 GIFT CARD INCLUDES direct line to Nathan Rawlinson (GM)

Stissing House is located at 7801 S Main Street Pine Plains, NY


James Beard Semi Finalist Clare de Boer's restaurant in Pine Plains


https://www.stissinghouse.com/

TRASH AND VAUDEVILLE item
TRASH AND VAUDEVILLE
$40

Starting bid

$200 GIFT CARD TO TRASH AND VAUDEVILLE.

LEGENDARY SHOP ON 96 EAST 7TH STREET NYC

CAN BE USED IN STORE AND ONLINE


https://www.trashandvaudeville.com/


TRIPP NYC
$40

Starting bid

$200 GIFT CARD


TRIPP NYC

Founded in the early 1980s by Designer Daang Goodman in the East Village

TRIPP NYC is a staple in New York City street wear

https://trippnyc.com/

GALLO'S OF WOODSTOCK item
GALLO'S OF WOODSTOCK
$20

Starting bid

$100 GIFT CARD

Gallo's of Woodstock Nursery & Greenhouses located 2542 NY-212, Woodstock, NY

Gallo's of Woodstock Nursery is a family owned and operated, full service nursery that has served the Hudson Valley for over 20 years. Gallo's offers an exceptional selection of hardy trees, shrubs, annuals, and perennials. In addition, the Nursery Center carries landscape supplies and garden accessories

@gallosofwoodstock

ELIZA RESTAURANT item
ELIZA RESTAURANT
$20

Starting bid

$100 GIFT CARD

ELIZA RESTAURANT located at 582 Broadway, Kingston, NY


Neighborhood Bistro in Kingston you want to go to every night.


https://www.elizakingston.com/



PEEKAMOOSE RESTAURANT item
PEEKAMOOSE RESTAURANT
$25

Starting bid

$100 GIFT CARD

PEEKAMOOSE RESTAURANT located 8373 State Route 28, Big Indian NY


Upscale American fare made with locally sourced ingredients & served in a restored farmhouse.


https://www.peekamooserestaurant.com/

TINKER TACO item
TINKER TACO
$25

Starting bid

$100 GIFT CARD

TINKER TACO TAVERN located 54 Tinker Street Woodstock NY


Authentic taqueria, tequila & mezcal bar creekside.


https://www.instagram.com/tinkertacowoodstock/

NIRVANA RESTAURANT item
NIRVANA RESTAURANT
$25

Starting bid

$100 GIFT CARD

NIRVANA RESTAURANT located at

4 DEMING STREET WOODSTOCK NY

At Nirvana, we celebrate the the vibrant flavors of India with local Hudson Valley produce paired with an international wine selection, New York State artisan beers and uniquely crafted cocktails.


https://www.nirvanawoodstock.com/

MEDO RESTAURANT item
MEDO RESTAURANT
$20

Starting bid

$ 100 GIFT CARD


MEDO RESTAURANT located at 83 Mill Hill Road Woodstock NY


Lively eatery featuring a menu of classic Japanese dishes, from sushi to fried chicken, plus cocktails and sake



https://medowoodstock.com/

THE PINES item
THE PINES
$20

Starting bid

$ 100 GIFT CARD

THE PINES located 5327 route 212 Mount Tremper NY


GREAT FOOD, OUTDOOR SPACE , AND LIVE MUSIC.


https://catskillpines.com/

CLOVE & CREEK item
CLOVE & CREEK
$25

Starting bid

$100 GIFT CARD

ONLINE OR IN -STORE with multiple locations


Clove & Creek is a lifestyle concept store that celebrates local makers and offers gifts and objects for the home, self, and outdoors.

https://cloveandcreek.com/

ROAD to NOWHERE item
ROAD to NOWHERE
$40

Starting bid

$150 GIFT CARD

ONLINE OR IN -STORE with multiple locations


ROAD to NOWHERE


Clothes You’ll Wear Forever — Designed in Montauk, Clothing for the Road Ahead. Coastal-Inspired Clothing, Built to Last. Vintage-Inspired Workwear with a Modern Fit. Effortless Men's & Women's Styles.


https://roadtonowhereclothing.com/


FRUITION CHOCOLATE WORKS item
FRUITION CHOCOLATE WORKS
$10

Starting bid

$50 GIFT CARD

FRUITION CHOCOLATE WORKS located at 3091 Route 28 shokan NY

shop in store or online


Artisan Chocolate, Handmade from Bean to Bar in New York's Hudson Valley. We're Humbled to be Recognized Among the Best Chocolate Makers in the World. Eco-Friendly Chocolate.


https://www.fruitionchocolateworks.com/



OVERLOOK BAKERY item
OVERLOOK BAKERY
$10

Starting bid

$ 50 GIFT CARD

OVERLOOK BAKERY located at 105 Tinker Street Woodstock NY


Offering the classics you grew up with, as well as new tastes you're bound to love. We specialize in wedding cakes, party cakes, and desserts for all occasions.


https://www.overlookbakery.com/

ROSIE item
ROSIE
$10

Starting bid

$50 GIFT CARD

ROSIE GENERAL located at 39 Broadway, Kingston, NY


Rosie is a general store, cafe & restaurant. Bakery, butchery, pickles & pie 


https://www.rosiegeneral.com/

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