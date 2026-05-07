Jasmine Fund in Person Auction

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Starting bid
$100 GIFT CARD
RESTAURANT KINSLEY located at 301 Wall St, Kingston, NY
Under the direction of Executive Chef Spencer Coplan, it carries forward that legacy while infusing Southern and French technique into the menu—think Nashville-hot chicken and shrimp and grits – with seasonal Upstate produce!
https://hotelkinsley.com/the-restaurant/?utm_source=gmb&utm_medium=organic
Starting bid
A chunky silver pinky ring with a single diamond star shooting across the sky. The diamond is set inside a hand-engraved star setting with oxidation that makes the diamond shine even brighter.
Retail Value $ 328
Each setting is individually hand-engraved, so every ring will look slightly different from the next. I love these minor differences and think they make each ring particularly special and unique to you.
Starting bid
One of a kind 14kt Gold Filled Hand hammered talisman pendant necklace made by using vintage letterpress stamps. 18.5"+1" extender.
$250 Retail
Sandy Hyun Jewelry can be found at Inness in Accord, Road to Nowhere in Kingston, Michele Varian in Brooklyn and Timbuktu in Woodstock.
Starting bid
$200 Gift Card
CHLEO RESTAURANT located 288 Fair Street Kingston NY
We call Chleo a wine bar. Come order a few plates and a bottle of wine to share. Gather around the table with those you love. Stay as long as you like. Here, we use the best produce possible, cook over open fire and welcome all into our little space.
Starting bid
$125 gift Card
Le Canard Enchaine is located at 276 Fair Street
Kingston, NY
“Le Canard Enchaine” classic French bistro become a recognized institution in the Hudson Valley.
Starting bid
$400 GIFT CARD INCLUDES direct line to Nathan Rawlinson (GM)
Stissing House is located at 7801 S Main Street Pine Plains, NY
James Beard Semi Finalist Clare de Boer's restaurant in Pine Plains
Starting bid
$200 GIFT CARD TO TRASH AND VAUDEVILLE.
LEGENDARY SHOP ON 96 EAST 7TH STREET NYC
CAN BE USED IN STORE AND ONLINE
https://www.trashandvaudeville.com/
Starting bid
$200 GIFT CARD
TRIPP NYC
Founded in the early 1980s by Designer Daang Goodman in the East Village
TRIPP NYC is a staple in New York City street wear
Starting bid
Gallo's of Woodstock Nursery is a family owned and operated, full service nursery that has served the Hudson Valley for over 20 years. Gallo's offers an exceptional selection of hardy trees, shrubs, annuals, and perennials. In addition, the Nursery Center carries landscape supplies and garden accessories
@gallosofwoodstock
Starting bid
$100 GIFT CARD
ELIZA RESTAURANT located at 582 Broadway, Kingston, NY
Neighborhood Bistro in Kingston you want to go to every night.
https://www.elizakingston.com/
Starting bid
$100 GIFT CARD
PEEKAMOOSE RESTAURANT located 8373 State Route 28, Big Indian NY
Upscale American fare made with locally sourced ingredients & served in a restored farmhouse.
Starting bid
$100 GIFT CARD
TINKER TACO TAVERN located 54 Tinker Street Woodstock NY
Authentic taqueria, tequila & mezcal bar creekside.
Starting bid
$100 GIFT CARD
NIRVANA RESTAURANT located at
4 DEMING STREET WOODSTOCK NY
Starting bid
$ 100 GIFT CARD
MEDO RESTAURANT located at 83 Mill Hill Road Woodstock NY
Lively eatery featuring a menu of classic Japanese dishes, from sushi to fried chicken, plus cocktails and sake
Starting bid
$ 100 GIFT CARD
THE PINES located 5327 route 212 Mount Tremper NY
GREAT FOOD, OUTDOOR SPACE , AND LIVE MUSIC.
Starting bid
$100 GIFT CARD
ONLINE OR IN -STORE with multiple locations
Clove & Creek is a lifestyle concept store that celebrates local makers and offers gifts and objects for the home, self, and outdoors.
Starting bid
$150 GIFT CARD
ONLINE OR IN -STORE with multiple locations
ROAD to NOWHERE
Clothes You’ll Wear Forever — Designed in Montauk, Clothing for the Road Ahead. Coastal-Inspired Clothing, Built to Last. Vintage-Inspired Workwear with a Modern Fit. Effortless Men's & Women's Styles.
https://roadtonowhereclothing.com/
Starting bid
$50 GIFT CARD
FRUITION CHOCOLATE WORKS located at 3091 Route 28 shokan NY
shop in store or online
Artisan Chocolate, Handmade from Bean to Bar in New York's Hudson Valley. We're Humbled to be Recognized Among the Best Chocolate Makers in the World. Eco-Friendly Chocolate.
https://www.fruitionchocolateworks.com/
Starting bid
$ 50 GIFT CARD
OVERLOOK BAKERY located at 105 Tinker Street Woodstock NY
Offering the classics you grew up with, as well as new tastes you're bound to love. We specialize in wedding cakes, party cakes, and desserts for all occasions.
Starting bid
$50 GIFT CARD
ROSIE GENERAL located at 39 Broadway, Kingston, NY
Rosie is a general store, cafe & restaurant. Bakery, butchery, pickles & pie
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!