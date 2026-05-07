Jasmine Fund in Person Auction

A chunky silver pinky ring with a single diamond star shooting across the sky. The diamond is set inside a hand-engraved star setting with oxidation that makes the diamond shine even brighter.

Retail Value $ 328





Each setting is individually hand-engraved, so every ring will look slightly different from the next. I love these minor differences and think they make each ring particularly special and unique to you.

Stone: 2mm G+ VS1 white diamond, approx. 0.032 cts

Metal: Sterling silver

https://www.saragolden.com/shop/wishing-star-signet-ring