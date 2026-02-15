Jasmine Tree

Bloom & Grow

A Ramadan Garden Journal

📘 The Journal

At the heart of Bloom & Grow is a thoughtfully developed Ramadan tarbiya curriculum.

The journal includes:

• 82 professionally designed pages

• Daily reflections rooted in foundational tarbiya principles

• Duʿa and muraqabah space

• Intention tracking

• Guided exercises for purification of the heart

• Practical implementation prompts

Each day builds upon core principles of spiritual development — purification, intention, discipline, gratitude, sincerity, consistency, and reliance.

Prepared with depth and over 40+ hours of intentional development.

Delivered digitally (PDF) upon registration.

🌙 The Companion Women’s Circle

To support implementation and accountability, Bloom & Grow also includes access to a live women-only reflection circle throughout Ramadan.

Daily Live Zoom

30 minutes

Women only

Each gathering includes:

• Centering & duʿa

• Reflection on the day’s tarbiya foundation

• Structured sharing (focused and intentional)

• Closing takeaway for real-life application

Recordings available if you miss a session.

The circle is designed to support, not overwhelm, your Ramadan rhythm.

🌸 Who This Is For

• Adult and young adult women

• Women seeking spiritual structure — not surface inspiration

• Those ready for consistency and depth

• Those who want to leave Ramadan with roots, not just memories

❤️ Giving Back

A meaningful portion of proceeds from Bloom & Grow will support refugee resilience initiatives through Mozaic.

Personal growth extending into collective relief.

🌿 Limited Seats

To preserve depth and intimacy within the live circle, seats are limited.

Your registration secures the Bloom & Grow Ramadan Tarbiya Journal.

In addition, you are invited to participate in the live women’s circle throughout Ramadan — offered as an included component of this experience.

No separate registration or additional cost is required.



