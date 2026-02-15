Jasmine Tree

Offered by
Bloom & Grow
A Ramadan Garden Journal
At the heart of Bloom & Grow is a thoughtfully developed Ramadan tarbiya curriculum.
The journal includes:
• 82 professionally designed pages
• Daily reflections rooted in foundational tarbiya principles
• Duʿa and muraqabah space
• Intention tracking
• Guided exercises for purification of the heart
• Practical implementation prompts
Each day builds upon core principles of spiritual development — purification, intention, discipline, gratitude, sincerity, consistency, and reliance.
Prepared with depth and over 40+ hours of intentional development.
Delivered digitally (PDF) upon registration.
To support implementation and accountability, Bloom & Grow also includes access to a live women-only reflection circle throughout Ramadan.
Daily Live Zoom
30 minutes
Women only
Each gathering includes:
• Centering & duʿa
• Reflection on the day’s tarbiya foundation
• Structured sharing (focused and intentional)
• Closing takeaway for real-life application
Recordings available if you miss a session.
The circle is designed to support, not overwhelm, your Ramadan rhythm.
• Adult and young adult women
• Women seeking spiritual structure — not surface inspiration
• Those ready for consistency and depth
• Those who want to leave Ramadan with roots, not just memories
A meaningful portion of proceeds from Bloom & Grow will support refugee resilience initiatives through Mozaic.
Personal growth extending into collective relief.
To preserve depth and intimacy within the live circle, seats are limited.
Your registration secures the Bloom & Grow Ramadan Tarbiya Journal.
In addition, you are invited to participate in the live women’s circle throughout Ramadan — offered as an included component of this experience.
No separate registration or additional cost is required.
