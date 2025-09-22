Jasper Indiana Masterminds's Memberships

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
This is for new members. Its your first year of club dues plus the new member fee. This will not renew, you will have to go back in for year 2 and set up a separate payment without the new member fee.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
This is for 6 month memberships. This option WILL NOT automatically renew.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
This is your annual membership dues, this option will automatically renew next year until you request it to stop. We require 30 days advanced notice when canceling.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
This is your annual membership dues. This option WILL NOT automatically renew, you will be responsible for paying again next year.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing