Jasper Indiana Masterminds's Memberships

New Members
$450

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

This is for new members. Its your first year of club dues plus the new member fee. This will not renew, you will have to go back in for year 2 and set up a separate payment without the new member fee.

6 Month Dues
$200

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

This is for 6 month memberships. This option WILL NOT automatically renew.

Regular Annual Membership (Automatically Renews)
$400

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

This is your annual membership dues, this option will automatically renew next year until you request it to stop. We require 30 days advanced notice when canceling.

Regular Annual Membership (Does Not Automatically Renew)
$400

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

This is your annual membership dues. This option WILL NOT automatically renew, you will be responsible for paying again next year.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing