Jat Heritage Convention 2026

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About this event
Enjoy the full entry on August 8, 2026 during our Daytime Convention at ICC Milipitas and our Gala Dinner at night!
3-Hour Dinner Cruise that will go around the San Francisco Bay including the Golden Gate Bridge and other historic landmarks! Seats are limited and only available to Convention Attendees!
Babysitting available at first-come-first-serve basis at ICC Convention Hall. Solts are limited so please get your ticket soon!
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