Hosted by

North American Jaat Heritage Foundation A Nj Nonprofit Corporat

About this event

Jat Heritage Convention 2026

525 Los Coches St

Milpitas, CA 95035, USA

General Admission
$100

Enjoy the full entry on August 8, 2026 during our Daytime Convention at ICC Milipitas and our Gala Dinner at night!

Dinner Cruise Admission
$100

3-Hour Dinner Cruise that will go around the San Francisco Bay including the Golden Gate Bridge and other historic landmarks! Seats are limited and only available to Convention Attendees!

Babysitting During Day Convention (9am - 5pm)
Free

Babysitting available at first-come-first-serve basis at ICC Convention Hall. Solts are limited so please get your ticket soon!

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