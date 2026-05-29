Jax Council's Chalet at the Blue Angels Air Show

30 Passes for Saturday or Sunday or a Combo. Each Chalet pass includes Mission BBQ lunch with sides, beer, wine, soda & water. Flight line seating and shaded rest area. Restrooms for chalet guest only.



Benefit package includes your company will be mentioned in Jax Council's newsletter. Company logo will be displayed on the Council's website and social media as well as displayed on the chalet banner. Your company will also receive recognition at all in person Council events leading up to the Air Show and for the remainder of the 2026. Receive first choice of available attendance days.