Jay County Baseball Club, Inc.

Offered by

Jay County Baseball Club, Inc.

About the memberships

Jay County Baseball Diamond Club Membership

Membership
$10

Valid until March 18, 2027

Join the Diamond Club! - $10 Annual Membership


Become an official member of the Jay County Baseball family by joining the Diamond Club! For just $10, you can show your support for every level of the program while gaining exclusive content and merchandise.


Your Exclusive Member Benefits:

  • 📰 Five (5) Email Newsletters: Stay informed throughout the year with essential updates directly to your inbox.
  • 🌟 Player Spotlights: Get to know the rising stars and dedicated athletes across all our teams.
  • 📣 Comprehensive Team Updates: Follow the action and progress of every team, from our youngest 8u players all the way up to Varsity.
  • 🎁 Official JAY BASEBALL DECAL: Show your pride everywhere you go with an exclusive Jay County Baseball DECAL to display on your car, laptop, or anywhere else!

Support the future of JAY BASEBALL today!

Add a donation for Jay County Baseball Club, Inc.

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