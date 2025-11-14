Jay County Baseball Diamond Club Membership

Join the Diamond Club! - $10 Annual Membership
Become an official member of the Jay County Baseball family by joining the Diamond Club! For just $10, you can show your support for every level of the program while gaining exclusive content and merchandise.
Your Exclusive Member Benefits:
- 📰 Five (5) Email Newsletters: Stay informed throughout the year with essential updates directly to your inbox.
- 🌟 Player Spotlights: Get to know the rising stars and dedicated athletes across all our teams.
- 📣 Comprehensive Team Updates: Follow the action and progress of every team, from our youngest 8u players all the way up to Varsity.
- 🎁 Official JAY BASEBALL DECAL: Show your pride everywhere you go with an exclusive Jay County Baseball DECAL to display on your car, laptop, or anywhere else!
Support the future of JAY BASEBALL today!