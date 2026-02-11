Jay Peak Ski Club Inc

Hosted by

Jay Peak Ski Club Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Jay Peak Ski Club auction

Pick-up location

Jay Peak Ski Club on stateside weekend march 15th

Elevation 4000 - 1 night at the top for 8 item
Elevation 4000 - 1 night at the top for 8 item
Elevation 4000 - 1 night at the top for 8 item
Elevation 4000 - 1 night at the top for 8
$500

Starting bid

Jay Peak highest elevation and top lodging Experience. The Elevation 4000' summit suite at the 

Sky Haus is a recently renovated, top-tier accommodation at Jay Peak Resort, providing a premier, high-altitude stay.

  • Accommodation: The "Elevation 4000'" unit is a summit suite designed for luxury and views near the top of the mountain.
  • Location: Situated at the Sky Haus, these units offer direct, unparalleled access to the upper slopes.
  • Amenities: These suites are designed to provide a "summit slumber party" experience, accommodating up to 8 people. Valid sunday-friday, non holiday valid until april 30th 2027. Offered by Jay Peak ,value 5000$
Jay Peak Golf season pass summer 2026 item
Jay Peak Golf season pass summer 2026
$300

Starting bid

Unlimited golf every day for the full season of summer 2026 offered by Jay Peak, value 1200$

Jay Peak ski season pass 2026-2027 (adult) item
Jay Peak ski season pass 2026-2027 (adult)
$400

Starting bid

Get your unlimited ski and ride season pass for 2026-2027. Adult pass offered by Jay Peak value 1600$

2 night splash and stay for 4 item
2 night splash and stay for 4
$200

Starting bid

2 night + water park pass for 4 persons. Valid Sunday to Friday, non-holiday, until April 30 2027. Offered by Jay Peak, value 1500

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Montreal Canadiens tickets item
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Montreal Canadiens tickets item
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Montreal Canadiens tickets
$300

Starting bid

2 platinum tickets 4th row from the ice for Montreal Canadiens against the latest Stanley Cup Champions on thursday April 9th in Montreal. Section 108, row DD, seats 6 and 7. Value 600$ These tickets are offered by Danny Déry

New Jersey Devils vs Montreal Canadians tickets item
New Jersey Devils vs Montreal Canadians tickets item
New Jersey Devils vs Montreal Canadians tickets
$250

Starting bid

2 premium tickets section 109 row K seats 13-14 for Montreal Canadiens against the Devils in Montreal. Original value 450$, resale value more then 600$ These tickets are offered by Danny Déry

Pair of tickets Rush Sept 2 2026 at Montreal Bell Center item
Pair of tickets Rush Sept 2 2026 at Montreal Bell Center item
Pair of tickets Rush Sept 2 2026 at Montreal Bell Center item
Pair of tickets Rush Sept 2 2026 at Montreal Bell Center
$200

Starting bid

A pair of tickets for the legendary Rock Band Rush. 2 premium tickets section 124 row DD seat 4-5. The tour is stopping at Bell Center on sept 2 2026. These tickets are offered by Montreal Canadiens and Evenko.Value of the 2 tickets is 500$

Gastronomic diner for 6 people , 4 courses+wine pairing item
Gastronomic diner for 6 people , 4 courses+wine pairing item
Gastronomic diner for 6 people , 4 courses+wine pairing item
Gastronomic diner for 6 people , 4 courses+wine pairing
$500

Starting bid

Enjoy the view of Montreal downtown on the 36th floor of the latest and greatest building in downtown. The executive dining room of National Bank welcome 6 guests for a royal feast. 4 courses menu plus wines. Value 1200$. Monday to Friday. This gift is offered by National Bank of Canada

Design + Building consultation (2hours) item
Design + Building consultation (2hours)
$200

Starting bid

Design + Building consultation (120 mins)
With Meghan McBride, architect, and Gary Courchaine, general contractor

Thinking about a construction project, renovating, improving a space, or just not sure where to start? Walk us through your project (in Montreal, Montgomery Center, Jay or via videolink) and we’ll brainstorm with you.

This session could include:

  • Design ideas and layout possibilities
  • What’s worth renovating and what isn’t
  • Prioritizing projects and phasing work over time
  • Practical construction insight before you commit
  • Project feasibility, challenges, considerations and next steps

Consultation only : no drawings, contracts, or construction services included. Licensed to practice in Québec. Offered by Meghan and Gary. Value 600$

Belfry restaurant gift card item
Belfry restaurant gift card item
Belfry restaurant gift card
$50

Starting bid

The legend of Montgomery offer a nice gift card of 100$. Gift card is offered by Sam and Dennis of the Belfry

Derby Line Village Inn diner for 2 item
Derby Line Village Inn diner for 2 item
Derby Line Village Inn diner for 2
$75

Starting bid

Dinner for two at the Derby Line Village Inn in Derby Line, VT.  The Gift Certificate covers the cost of food for two people, with no limit, but not the cost of alcohol.  It cannot be used on major US holidays. Value worth up to $150.  Offered by Derby Line Village Inn

First Trax Tuning package item
First Trax Tuning package item
First Trax Tuning package
$100

Starting bid

First Trax gift certificate for 2 full tunes and 4 quick tunes. Perfect for racing or free ski. Don from First Trax is offering this package. Value 195$

Oberson ski shop gift card item
Oberson ski shop gift card item
Oberson ski shop gift card
$80

Starting bid

Gift card of 150cad$ at Oberson ski shop in Brossard or Laval. This gist card is offered by Tom and Trish Kreuh

Gift Basket with locally made pottery item
Gift Basket with locally made pottery item
Gift Basket with locally made pottery item
Gift Basket with locally made pottery
$50

Starting bid

Gift basket of locally made pottery by Linda Nadeau of Salon C'est Beau and courtesy of Nadeau's Plumbing and Heating, both in Derby, VT. Value 100$

Gift basket for relaxation item
Gift basket for relaxation
$75

Starting bid

Gift basket including 100$ spa finder gift card, rolling dual foot massager, sweet dream sleep mask, microwave heating pad, exfoliating soaps, ultr soft socks, relaxing candle, bath salt and tea. Perfect after a big day at Jay. Offered by Leigh Ferrantino. Value 175$

First Trax fly fishing experience for 2 item
First Trax fly fishing experience for 2 item
First Trax fly fishing experience for 2
$175

Starting bid

Enjoy a special fly fishing experience for 2 persons in the Montgomery Center area with Don of First Trax. This is an all inclusive experience. This is offered by First Trax. Value 395$

Head Water Farm meat basket item
Head Water Farm meat basket item
Head Water Farm meat basket
$100

Starting bid

Head Water Farm of Newbury Vt gift basket include Grass-Fed Steaks, Grass-Fed Ground Beef and some nice swags sweatshirt and a hat. The basket is offered by Matt Osanitsch. The value of the basket is 160$

Car /Suv / light truck alignment item
Car /Suv / light truck alignment item
Car /Suv / light truck alignment
$50

Starting bid

Lutz Automotive from Montgomery offered a Car/SUV/light truck Alignment, repairs if required are extra. Valued At $129.95

Vermont state vehicle safety emissions inspection item
Vermont state vehicle safety emissions inspection item
Vermont state vehicle safety emissions inspection
$20

Starting bid

Lutz Automotive offering a Vermont State Vehicle safety/emissions Inspection, repairs if required are extra, Valued at $51 

Wetsuit Aquasphere size medium unisex item
Wetsuit Aquasphere size medium unisex item
Wetsuit Aquasphere size medium unisex
$100

Starting bid

AquaSphere triathlon « The Phantom » wetsuit provides an increased range of motion with strategically placed 1.5mm Yamamoto 40 panels and reinforced waist panels for posture support. The Phantom provides warmth, flexibility, comfort and speed. This is our most technological advanced wetsuit for the most elite athletes. This is offered by Jeffrey Girard / Aquasphere. The value of this item is 500$. size is medium and fit

Aquasphere Defy Ultra Google adult item
Aquasphere Defy Ultra Google adult item
Aquasphere Defy Ultra Google adult
$50

Starting bid

  • All-new DuoCurve 180° lens with expanded panoramic vision
  • Hydrodynamic Cool Inject Frameless design built for speed
  • Ultra-thin silicone Precision Fit Technology skirt for a comfortable, leak-free seal
  • Built-in Quick Fit Buckle 2.0 for easy adjusting
  • Inspired by the optical industry, we crafted a new complex lens construction made of variable thicknesses in strategic areas, to positively improve underwater vision. Offered by Jeffry Girard / Aqualung. Value 200$


Aqualung mask and tuba adult item
Aqualung mask and tuba adult
$20

Starting bid

Aqua Lung Mask and Tuba for adult. Top quality snorkeling kit for your next summer or winter trip expedition. This is offered by Aqua Lung/ Jeffret Girard value 50$

Snorkeling mask item
Snorkeling mask item
Snorkeling mask
$20

Starting bid

  • Tempered Glass Lenses: Built for clarity and durability, the tempered glass lenses offer superior resistance to scratches and impacts, ensuring crystal-clear vision during your snorkeling adventures.
  • Single Window Design: Enjoy a panoramic view of the underwater world with the mask’s single-window design, providing an unobstructed and wide field of vision for maximum visibility.
  • Silicone Skirt: The soft, flexible silicone skirt forms a secure, watertight seal, keeping water out while ensuring comfort during extended wear.
  • Woven Strap to Reduce Hair-Pulling: The woven strap design prevents the discomfort of hair-pulling, allowing for easy adjustments and a secure fit, so you can focus on the beauty of your underwater surroundings. Offered by Aqualung / Jeffrey Girard Retail value 50$
Swimming googles Clearr item
Swimming googles Clearr
$10

Starting bid

Cayman Goggle: Premium Swim Goggles for Clarity and Comfort
Swim with clarity and confidence in the Cayman Goggle, designed for durability and performance in both the pool and open water.
Quick-Fit Buckle System: Adjust easily for a secure, personalized fit without interrupting your swim.
Durable Complexisol Lens: Experience long-lasting clarity and scratch resistance, even during frequent use.
100% UVA Protection: Safeguard your eyes from harmful UV rays, perfect for outdoor swimmers.
180-Degree Distortion-Free Visibility: Enjoy a wide, clear view with no distortion, enhancing your awareness.
Anti-Fog Coating: Swim uninterrupted with advanced anti-fog technology, keeping your lenses clear during intense workouts.
The Cayman Goggle offers comfort, durability, and exceptional performancefor every swimmer.

Features:

  • Comfortable, Secure Fit
  • Crystal Clear Vision
  • Durable, Anti-Fog Lenses and Anti-Scratch
  • UV Protection Included

Offered by Clearr / Jeffrey Girard. Retail value 25$

Adidas Duffle Bag color blue and black item
Adidas Duffle Bag color blue and black item
Adidas Duffle Bag color blue and black item
Adidas Duffle Bag color blue and black
$40

Starting bid

Packing for a weekend golf getaway or just heading to the course for the day, this adidas golf duffle carries your kit and then some. Pockets keep your gear organized while dual handles and an adjustable shoulder strap offer versatile carrying options.
This product is made with at least 50% recycled materials. By reusing materials that have already been created, we help to reduce waste and our reliance on finite resources and reduce the footprint of the products we make. Retail value 80$

Adidas denim bag purse item
Adidas denim bag purse item
Adidas denim bag purse
$30

Starting bid

DENIM BAG WITH METAL TREFOIL BADGE AND ZIPPER POCKET FOR CONVENIENCE.

The Adicolor Elongated Airliner Denim bag is your everyday fashion accessory that blends style with practicality. Crafted from durable denim fabric, this bag is designed to be your go-to companion for different occasions. With its elongated handles, it offers comfort and ease of carrying for those on-the-go moments. Inside, you'll find a convenient zipper pocket to keep your essentials secure and organized. The metal Trefoil badge adds a touch of adidas heritage, showcasing your love for the brand in a subtle yet stylish way. Whether you're heading to work or a casual lunch, this adidas bag is ready to accompany you. Retail value is 65$

Adidas S Round Bag pink / blue / leather item
Adidas S Round Bag pink / blue / leather item
Adidas S Round Bag pink / blue / leather item
Adidas S Round Bag pink / blue / leather
$50

Starting bid

We are extremely excited to introduce the next generation of adidas Golf Originals - reimagining the brand's heritage with designs which respect history but are crafted through a modern lens. The Originals Round Bag is made with imitation leather, offering a sophisticated look without compromising on durability. Its spacious interior ensures ample storage for your essentials, making it the perfect companion for travelling to the course, or for a casual outing. Whether you're an avid golfer or someone who appreciates a stylish accessory, the Originals Round Bag is crafted to elevate your travel experience.

- Originals Golf Collection
- Round Bag Style
- Single Main Compartment
- Do Not Wash (always follow label instructions)
- Dimensions: 170 cm x 240 cm 125$ retail

Orage fleece unisex size Medium item
Orage fleece unisex size Medium item
Orage fleece unisex size Medium item
Orage fleece unisex size Medium
$100

Starting bid

DESCRIPTION

The Hunter Fleece shirt is a go-anywhere piece of apparel that transitions effortlessly with you from season to season. The high quality Polar fleece is water repellant and features strategically positioned woven fabric for enhanced reinforcement, as well as a zipped chest pocket, snap closure cuff and reinforced elbows. 

Style: P50211

FABRICS

Main Fabric:
Polar fleece 
100% recycled polyester
280 g/mÂ?
Oeko-Tex®
Bluesing® Should be Bluesign®

Secondary Fabric:
Woven stretch 
90% nylon
10% spandex 
Eco C0 DWR 80/20
170 g/mÂ?
Oeko-Tex®

FEATURES

Strategically positioned woven fabric for enhanced reinforcement
Water-repellent woven fabric
Zipped chest pocket
Snap closure cuffs
Reinforced elbows
Compression loop for packability
YKK® zippers

WARMTH RATING

SHELL. Offered by Collin Broadhead / Orage Retail value 200$


Orage fleece unisex size XL item
Orage fleece unisex size XL item
Orage fleece unisex size XL item
Orage fleece unisex size XL
$100

Starting bid

DESCRIPTION

The Hunter Fleece shirt is a go-anywhere piece of apparel that transitions effortlessly with you from season to season. The high quality Polar fleece is water repellant and features strategically positioned woven fabric for enhanced reinforcement, as well as a zipped chest pocket, snap closure cuff and reinforced elbows. 

Style: P50211

FABRICS

Main Fabric:
Polar fleece 
100% recycled polyester
280 g/mÂ?
Oeko-Tex®
Bluesing® Should be Bluesign®

Secondary Fabric:
Woven stretch 
90% nylon
10% spandex 
Eco C0 DWR 80/20
170 g/mÂ?
Oeko-Tex®

FEATURES

Strategically positioned woven fabric for enhanced reinforcement
Water-repellent woven fabric
Zipped chest pocket
Snap closure cuffs
Reinforced elbows
Compression loop for packability
YKK® zippers

WARMTH RATING

SHELL. Offered by Collin Broadhead / Orage Retail value 200$

Orage Mule /Slippers for interior size small (M 6-7 / W 7-8) item
Orage Mule /Slippers for interior size small (M 6-7 / W 7-8) item
Orage Mule /Slippers for interior size small (M 6-7 / W 7-8) item
Orage Mule /Slippers for interior size small (M 6-7 / W 7-8)
$30

Starting bid

Your feet deserve relief. The Yeti Mule is an ultra-light insulated slipper that turns any backcountry hut trip, winter camping adventure or apres-ski session into a luxurious experience. A cushioned foam footbed and and non-slip sole will keep you upr

FABRICS

Main Fabric:
100% Polyester

Lining:
100% recycled Polyester

Insulation:
100% recycled polyester 

Insole:
High-density sponge composite rigid EVA sheet

Outer Sole:
100% polyurethane 

Under Sole:
100% Rubber 

FEATURES

Stretched opening
Rubber sole
Foamed inner sole. Offered by Collin Broadhead / Orage. Retail value 60$

Orage Mule/ Slippers for interior size large (M: 9-10 W: 10) item
Orage Mule/ Slippers for interior size large (M: 9-10 W: 10) item
Orage Mule/ Slippers for interior size large (M: 9-10 W: 10) item
Orage Mule/ Slippers for interior size large (M: 9-10 W: 10)
$30

Starting bid

Your feet deserve relief. The Yeti Mule is an ultra-light insulated slipper that turns any backcountry hut trip, winter camping adventure or apres-ski session into a luxurious experience. A cushioned foam footbed and and non-slip sole will keep you upr

FABRICS

Main Fabric:
100% Polyester

Lining:
100% recycled Polyester

Insulation:
100% recycled polyester 

Insole:
High-density sponge composite rigid EVA sheet

Outer Sole:
100% polyurethane 

Under Sole:
100% Rubber 

FEATURES

Stretched opening
Rubber sole
Foamed inner sole. Offered by Collin Broadhead / Orage. Retail value 60$

Orage Mule / Slippers for interior X-Large (M 11-12 W:12-13) item
Orage Mule / Slippers for interior X-Large (M 11-12 W:12-13) item
Orage Mule / Slippers for interior X-Large (M 11-12 W:12-13) item
Orage Mule / Slippers for interior X-Large (M 11-12 W:12-13)
$30

Starting bid

Your feet deserve relief. The Yeti Mule is an ultra-light insulated slipper that turns any backcountry hut trip, winter camping adventure or apres-ski session into a luxurious experience. A cushioned foam footbed and and non-slip sole will keep you upr

FABRICS

Main Fabric:
100% Polyester

Lining:
100% recycled Polyester

Insulation:
100% recycled polyester 

Insole:
High-density sponge composite rigid EVA sheet

Outer Sole:
100% polyurethane 

Under Sole:
100% Rubber 

FEATURES

Stretched opening
Rubber sole
Foamed inner sole. Offered by Collin Broadhead / Orage. Retail value 60$

Fox Ranger Jersey youth size large item
Fox Ranger Jersey youth size large
$20

Starting bid

Technical mountain bike jersey for on and off the bike

With all the performance of technical fabric but with the comfort of your favorite long-sleeve t-shirt the Youth Ranger Long Sleeve Jersey lives to keep you cool when you hit the trail. Constructed from TruDri® fabrics, designed to wick sweat away from your body as you ride, this best-value performance jersey looks great both on and off the bike. It’s tailored specifically with a mountain bike fit, including a drop tail panel to offer coverage as you move around on your bike. Offered by Fox / Jeffrey Girard retail value 55$

Fox Defend SS Jersey SE item
Fox Defend SS Jersey SE
$15

Starting bid

Podium-proven performance built for durability

Born to go fast on the trail, the Youth Defend Jersey delivers podium-proven race performance with style. With TruDri® fabric to wick away sweat and keep you cool and dry, the Defend mountain bike jersey is made from recycled fabrics and features a relaxed fit to allow room for elbow guards and body armor. Offed by Fox/ Jeffery Girard retail value 40$

Fox gloves 2 pairs item
Fox gloves 2 pairs item
Fox gloves 2 pairs
$20

Starting bid

2 pairs of Fox gloves. one pair gray / one pair green. Retail value 65$ offered by Fox/ Jeffrey Girard

Peak Performance hat item
Peak Performance hat
$15

Starting bid

Peak Perfomance hat Unisex one size retail value 45$ offered by Jeffrey Girard / Peak Performance

Fox adult hat item
Fox adult hat
$15

Starting bid

Fox mountain gear hat adult one size ajustable retail value 30$ offered by Fox/Jeffrey Girard

Fox gear adult hat item
Fox gear adult hat
$15

Starting bid

Fox mountain gear hat adult one size ajustable retail value 30$ offered by Fox/Jeffrey Girard

Fox gear adult hat item
Fox gear adult hat
$15

Starting bid

Fox mountain gear hat adult one size ajustable retail value 30$ offered by Fox/Jeffrey Girard

Fox gear hat item
Fox gear hat
$15

Starting bid

Fox mountain gear hat adult one size ajustable retail value 30$ offered by Fox/Jeffrey Girard

Fox gear Sox (2 pairs) item
Fox gear Sox (2 pairs) item
Fox gear Sox (2 pairs)
$10

Starting bid

2 pairs of Fox gear sox. Value: 25$ offered by Fox/Jeffrey Girard

Peak performance hat item
Peak performance hat
$15

Starting bid

Peak performance hat adult ajustable retail value : 40$ Offered by Peak Performance / Jeffrey Girard

Peak Performance hat adult ajustable item
Peak Performance hat adult ajustable
$15

Starting bid

Peak performance hat adult ajustable retail value : 40$ Offered by Peak Performance / Jeffrey Girard

Peak Performance hat one size item
Peak Performance hat one size
$15

Starting bid

Peak performance hat adult ajustable retail value : 40$ Offered by Peak Performance / Jeffrey Girard

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!