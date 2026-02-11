Jay Peak Ski Club auction

Design + Building consultation (120 mins)

With Meghan McBride, architect, and Gary Courchaine, general contractor



Thinking about a construction project, renovating, improving a space, or just not sure where to start? Walk us through your project (in Montreal, Montgomery Center, Jay or via videolink) and we’ll brainstorm with you.



This session could include:

Design ideas and layout possibilities

What’s worth renovating and what isn’t

Prioritizing projects and phasing work over time

Practical construction insight before you commit

Project feasibility, challenges, considerations and next steps

Consultation only : no drawings, contracts, or construction services included. Licensed to practice in Québec. Offered by Meghan and Gary. Value 600$