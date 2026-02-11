Jay Peak Ski Club auction

Hosted by
Jay Peak Ski Club on stateside weekend march 15th
Jay Peak highest elevation and top lodging Experience. The Elevation 4000' summit suite at the
Sky Haus is a recently renovated, top-tier accommodation at Jay Peak Resort, providing a premier, high-altitude stay.
Unlimited golf every day for the full season of summer 2026 offered by Jay Peak, value 1200$
Get your unlimited ski and ride season pass for 2026-2027. Adult pass offered by Jay Peak value 1600$
2 night + water park pass for 4 persons. Valid Sunday to Friday, non-holiday, until April 30 2027. Offered by Jay Peak, value 1500
2 platinum tickets 4th row from the ice for Montreal Canadiens against the latest Stanley Cup Champions on thursday April 9th in Montreal. Section 108, row DD, seats 6 and 7. Value 600$ These tickets are offered by Danny Déry
2 premium tickets section 109 row K seats 13-14 for Montreal Canadiens against the Devils in Montreal. Original value 450$, resale value more then 600$ These tickets are offered by Danny Déry
A pair of tickets for the legendary Rock Band Rush. 2 premium tickets section 124 row DD seat 4-5. The tour is stopping at Bell Center on sept 2 2026. These tickets are offered by Montreal Canadiens and Evenko.Value of the 2 tickets is 500$
Enjoy the view of Montreal downtown on the 36th floor of the latest and greatest building in downtown. The executive dining room of National Bank welcome 6 guests for a royal feast. 4 courses menu plus wines. Value 1200$. Monday to Friday. This gift is offered by National Bank of Canada
Design + Building consultation (120 mins)
With Meghan McBride, architect, and Gary Courchaine, general contractor
Thinking about a construction project, renovating, improving a space, or just not sure where to start? Walk us through your project (in Montreal, Montgomery Center, Jay or via videolink) and we’ll brainstorm with you.
This session could include:
Consultation only : no drawings, contracts, or construction services included. Licensed to practice in Québec. Offered by Meghan and Gary. Value 600$
The legend of Montgomery offer a nice gift card of 100$. Gift card is offered by Sam and Dennis of the Belfry
Dinner for two at the Derby Line Village Inn in Derby Line, VT. The Gift Certificate covers the cost of food for two people, with no limit, but not the cost of alcohol. It cannot be used on major US holidays. Value worth up to $150. Offered by Derby Line Village Inn
First Trax gift certificate for 2 full tunes and 4 quick tunes. Perfect for racing or free ski. Don from First Trax is offering this package. Value 195$
Gift card of 150cad$ at Oberson ski shop in Brossard or Laval. This gist card is offered by Tom and Trish Kreuh
Gift basket of locally made pottery by Linda Nadeau of Salon C'est Beau and courtesy of Nadeau's Plumbing and Heating, both in Derby, VT. Value 100$
Gift basket including 100$ spa finder gift card, rolling dual foot massager, sweet dream sleep mask, microwave heating pad, exfoliating soaps, ultr soft socks, relaxing candle, bath salt and tea. Perfect after a big day at Jay. Offered by Leigh Ferrantino. Value 175$
Enjoy a special fly fishing experience for 2 persons in the Montgomery Center area with Don of First Trax. This is an all inclusive experience. This is offered by First Trax. Value 395$
Head Water Farm of Newbury Vt gift basket include Grass-Fed Steaks, Grass-Fed Ground Beef and some nice swags sweatshirt and a hat. The basket is offered by Matt Osanitsch. The value of the basket is 160$
Lutz Automotive from Montgomery offered a Car/SUV/light truck Alignment, repairs if required are extra. Valued At $129.95
Lutz Automotive offering a Vermont State Vehicle safety/emissions Inspection, repairs if required are extra, Valued at $51
AquaSphere triathlon « The Phantom » wetsuit provides an increased range of motion with strategically placed 1.5mm Yamamoto 40 panels and reinforced waist panels for posture support. The Phantom provides warmth, flexibility, comfort and speed. This is our most technological advanced wetsuit for the most elite athletes. This is offered by Jeffrey Girard / Aquasphere. The value of this item is 500$. size is medium and fit
Aqua Lung Mask and Tuba for adult. Top quality snorkeling kit for your next summer or winter trip expedition. This is offered by Aqua Lung/ Jeffret Girard value 50$
Features:
Offered by Clearr / Jeffrey Girard. Retail value 25$
Packing for a weekend golf getaway or just heading to the course for the day, this adidas golf duffle carries your kit and then some. Pockets keep your gear organized while dual handles and an adjustable shoulder strap offer versatile carrying options.
This product is made with at least 50% recycled materials. By reusing materials that have already been created, we help to reduce waste and our reliance on finite resources and reduce the footprint of the products we make. Retail value 80$
The Adicolor Elongated Airliner Denim bag is your everyday fashion accessory that blends style with practicality. Crafted from durable denim fabric, this bag is designed to be your go-to companion for different occasions. With its elongated handles, it offers comfort and ease of carrying for those on-the-go moments. Inside, you'll find a convenient zipper pocket to keep your essentials secure and organized. The metal Trefoil badge adds a touch of adidas heritage, showcasing your love for the brand in a subtle yet stylish way. Whether you're heading to work or a casual lunch, this adidas bag is ready to accompany you. Retail value is 65$
We are extremely excited to introduce the next generation of adidas Golf Originals - reimagining the brand's heritage with designs which respect history but are crafted through a modern lens. The Originals Round Bag is made with imitation leather, offering a sophisticated look without compromising on durability. Its spacious interior ensures ample storage for your essentials, making it the perfect companion for travelling to the course, or for a casual outing. Whether you're an avid golfer or someone who appreciates a stylish accessory, the Originals Round Bag is crafted to elevate your travel experience.
- Originals Golf Collection
- Round Bag Style
- Single Main Compartment
- Do Not Wash (always follow label instructions)
- Dimensions: 170 cm x 240 cm 125$ retail
DESCRIPTION
The Hunter Fleece shirt is a go-anywhere piece of apparel that transitions effortlessly with you from season to season. The high quality Polar fleece is water repellant and features strategically positioned woven fabric for enhanced reinforcement, as well as a zipped chest pocket, snap closure cuff and reinforced elbows.
Style: P50211
FABRICS
Main Fabric:
Polar fleece
100% recycled polyester
280 g/mÂ?
Oeko-Tex®
Bluesing® Should be Bluesign®
Secondary Fabric:
Woven stretch
90% nylon
10% spandex
Eco C0 DWR 80/20
170 g/mÂ?
Oeko-Tex®
FEATURES
Strategically positioned woven fabric for enhanced reinforcement
Water-repellent woven fabric
Zipped chest pocket
Snap closure cuffs
Reinforced elbows
Compression loop for packability
YKK® zippers
WARMTH RATING
SHELL. Offered by Collin Broadhead / Orage Retail value 200$
Your feet deserve relief. The Yeti Mule is an ultra-light insulated slipper that turns any backcountry hut trip, winter camping adventure or apres-ski session into a luxurious experience. A cushioned foam footbed and and non-slip sole will keep you upr
FABRICS
Main Fabric:
100% Polyester
Lining:
100% recycled Polyester
Insulation:
100% recycled polyester
Insole:
High-density sponge composite rigid EVA sheet
Outer Sole:
100% polyurethane
Under Sole:
100% Rubber
FEATURES
Stretched opening
Rubber sole
Foamed inner sole. Offered by Collin Broadhead / Orage. Retail value 60$
With all the performance of technical fabric but with the comfort of your favorite long-sleeve t-shirt the Youth Ranger Long Sleeve Jersey lives to keep you cool when you hit the trail. Constructed from TruDri® fabrics, designed to wick sweat away from your body as you ride, this best-value performance jersey looks great both on and off the bike. It’s tailored specifically with a mountain bike fit, including a drop tail panel to offer coverage as you move around on your bike. Offered by Fox / Jeffrey Girard retail value 55$
Born to go fast on the trail, the Youth Defend Jersey delivers podium-proven race performance with style. With TruDri® fabric to wick away sweat and keep you cool and dry, the Defend mountain bike jersey is made from recycled fabrics and features a relaxed fit to allow room for elbow guards and body armor. Offed by Fox/ Jeffery Girard retail value 40$
2 pairs of Fox gloves. one pair gray / one pair green. Retail value 65$ offered by Fox/ Jeffrey Girard
Peak Perfomance hat Unisex one size retail value 45$ offered by Jeffrey Girard / Peak Performance
Fox mountain gear hat adult one size ajustable retail value 30$ offered by Fox/Jeffrey Girard
Fox mountain gear hat adult one size ajustable retail value 30$ offered by Fox/Jeffrey Girard
Fox mountain gear hat adult one size ajustable retail value 30$ offered by Fox/Jeffrey Girard
Fox mountain gear hat adult one size ajustable retail value 30$ offered by Fox/Jeffrey Girard
2 pairs of Fox gear sox. Value: 25$ offered by Fox/Jeffrey Girard
Peak performance hat adult ajustable retail value : 40$ Offered by Peak Performance / Jeffrey Girard
Peak performance hat adult ajustable retail value : 40$ Offered by Peak Performance / Jeffrey Girard
Peak performance hat adult ajustable retail value : 40$ Offered by Peak Performance / Jeffrey Girard
