Jaycees of the Quad Cities 41st Annual Wedding Expo

Give your nearly-wed the VIP treatment!
Includes:
2 event tickets for early admission 9:00am-2:00pm (9-10am will be an exclusive hour only for VIP ticketholders),
2 drink tickets,
1 upgraded tote bag,
Exclusive vendor offers
This is a general ticket for the 10:00am-2:00pm admission. This is open house style; you do not have to show up right at 10:00am. Please arrive by 1:00pm to give yourself at least one hour prior to closing admission doors.
The easy way to get your information to vendors, enter into giveaways, and more! Includes your name, email, and phone number provided.
*PLEASE MAKE SURE THE NEARLY-WED'S INFORMATION IS ACCURATE WHILE COMPLETING REGISTRATION*
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing