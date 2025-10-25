Jazmine's Hike- October 25, 2025

$
This ticket is admission for IN PERSON Hike at North Mountain Visitor Center.
This ticket is admission for Virtual Hike. We will email you with the link for the Zoom virtual hike when it gets closer to the event. If you have not received the link by October 20th, please email [email protected]
Admission for 2
• Name on Supporter Board
• Social Thank You Post
Admission for 4
• Logo on Supporter Board
• Website Listing
• Social Post
Admission for 6
• Logo on banner
• Featured social post
• Website link
Admission for 10
• Logo on all event signage
• Sponsor spotlight post
• Vendor table
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!