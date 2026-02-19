Hosted by

Oak Park Band Parents Association

About this event

Sales closed

Jazz and Java Silent Auction

Pick-up location

6465 N Prospect Ave, Gladstone, MO 64119, USA

Pickle Ball and Food! item
Pickle Ball and Food!
$20

Starting bid

Includes:

60 minutes of Court Time

Paddle and Ball rental for 4

2 Sharables

Total Value = $100

Can be used at any Chicken N Pickle location

$25 Gift Card item
$25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$25 Danny's Burger Shack gift card

8002 N Oak Trafficway #107, Kansas City, MO 64118

2 tickets 2026 Broadway season item
2 tickets 2026 Broadway season
$20

Starting bid

Voucher good for 2 Broadway tickets to use for 1 show this summer. Shows to choose from: Hadestown, A Beautiful Noise (The Neil Diamond Musical), Spamalot, or Newsies

Carlitos Mexican Gift Card item
Carlitos Mexican Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

$20 Gift Card to Carlitos N. Oak

Carlitos Gift Card item
Carlitos Gift Card
$4

Starting bid

$15 Carlitos gift card N. Oak

Kate's Kitchen item
Kate's Kitchen
$10

Starting bid

Good for 2 free meals & 2 drinks. Approx $35 value

Kate's Kitchen (Copy) item
Kate's Kitchen (Copy)
$10

Starting bid

Good for 2 free meals & 2 drinks. Approx $35 value

One month of Martial Arts classes item
One month of Martial Arts classes
$20

Starting bid

Voucher for 1 month of martial arts classes at Pride Martial Arts (Gladstone, Parkville, or Smithville). Valid for 1 family/household (up to 7 students). Expires 5/24/2027

One month of Martial Arts classes (Copy) item
One month of Martial Arts classes (Copy) item
One month of Martial Arts classes (Copy)
$20

Starting bid

Voucher for 1 month of martial arts classes at Pride Martial Arts (Gladstone, Parkville, or Smithville). Valid for 1 family/household (up to 7 students). Expires 5/24/2027

Capital Grille wine package item
Capital Grille wine package item
Capital Grille wine package item
Capital Grille wine package
$125

Starting bid

This amazing package for the Capital Grille includes $150 gift card, 1 bottle Baby Blue Sauvignon Blanc wine, 1 bottle Baby Blue Rose wine, 2 Stoli Doli cards, 1 calamari card, bottle opener and wine topper. Over $300 value!!!

OP Marching Band Pillow item
OP Marching Band Pillow
$5

Starting bid

Handmade pillow from used marching band uniforms. Makes a great keepsake!

OP Marching Band Pillow (Copy) item
OP Marching Band Pillow (Copy)
$5

Starting bid

Handmade pillow from used marching band uniforms. Makes a great keepsake!

BBQ Basket item
BBQ Basket
$10

Starting bid

2 books, 2 bottles of F325 BBQ sauce, and 2 rubs from F325. Value $80

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes plaques item
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes plaques
$10

Starting bid

Celebrate 2 of the biggest stars in football with this collectible plaque set featuring Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. Each display includes an official trading card and an engraved plaque highlighting career stats and achievements.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce plaques item
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce plaques
$10

Starting bid

Celebrate 2 of the biggest stars in football with this collectible plaque set featuring Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Each display includes an official trading card and an engraved plaque highlighting career stats and achievements.

Raising Canes 2 Box Combos item
Raising Canes 2 Box Combos item
Raising Canes 2 Box Combos
$2

Starting bid

This is good for 2 Box Combo's at any Raising Cane's. Hey, hey, hey, want some chicken today?

Raising Canes Mega Gift Basket item
Raising Canes Mega Gift Basket item
Raising Canes Mega Gift Basket item
Raising Canes Mega Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

This Cane's gift basket comes in a Raising Cane's cooler bag. Included are 2 t-shirts (size large), dog plush, beads, coozies, pens. Feed your family with gift cards for 2 box combos, 2 kids meals, and 2 lemonades. Over $75 value!

Oak Park swag basket item
Oak Park swag basket item
Oak Park swag basket
$10

Starting bid

Basket includes 1 Oak Park blanket, Exclusive goal post keepsake, foam axes, band pillow, Who's your Daddy OP T-shirt, poms, Stickers, blue blanket and Who's your Daddy Popculture popcorn

Eileen's Cookies for a YEAR item
Eileen's Cookies for a YEAR
$25

Starting bid

Coupon book good for one dozen free cookies per month for an entire year at the Eileen's Barry road location. $72.00 value

Custom made trumpet lamp item
Custom made trumpet lamp
$25

Starting bid

This is your chance to bring home a one-of-a-kind trumpet lamp, hand-crafted by Mr. Blake Duren himself.

(photo not of exact lamp at this time).

Value: priceless (but sell around 250 on ebay)

Popcorn basket item
Popcorn basket
$5

Starting bid

Basket of gourmet Popculture popcorn. 6 cups in each bag. Flavors: Cheddar, Dill pickle and spicy cajun. $21 value

LONGBOARDS basket item
LONGBOARDS basket
$10

Starting bid

Includes $25 Longboards gift card, size Large t-shirt, and 3 Longboards sodas

Value: $40

4 View level reserved Royals vouchers item
4 View level reserved Royals vouchers
$25

Starting bid

4 ticket vouchers good for any Monday-Thursday 2026 regular season Royals home game with a few blackout dates. Value $80

1 Dozen Krispy Kreme item
1 Dozen Krispy Kreme
$2

Starting bid

1 dozen fresh Krispy Kreme donuts

1 Dozen Krispy Kreme (Copy) item
1 Dozen Krispy Kreme (Copy)
$2

Starting bid

1 dozen fresh Krispy Kreme donuts

Granite City gift card & Jug item
Granite City gift card & Jug
$20

Starting bid

$100 Granite City gift card and jug

Value - $125

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