Jazz and Java Silent Auction

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Includes:
60 minutes of Court Time
Paddle and Ball rental for 4
2 Sharables
Total Value = $100
Can be used at any Chicken N Pickle location
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$25 Danny's Burger Shack gift card
8002 N Oak Trafficway #107, Kansas City, MO 64118
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Voucher good for 2 Broadway tickets to use for 1 show this summer. Shows to choose from: Hadestown, A Beautiful Noise (The Neil Diamond Musical), Spamalot, or Newsies
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$20 Gift Card to Carlitos N. Oak
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$15 Carlitos gift card N. Oak
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Good for 2 free meals & 2 drinks. Approx $35 value
Starting bid
Good for 2 free meals & 2 drinks. Approx $35 value
Starting bid
Voucher for 1 month of martial arts classes at Pride Martial Arts (Gladstone, Parkville, or Smithville). Valid for 1 family/household (up to 7 students). Expires 5/24/2027
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Voucher for 1 month of martial arts classes at Pride Martial Arts (Gladstone, Parkville, or Smithville). Valid for 1 family/household (up to 7 students). Expires 5/24/2027
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This amazing package for the Capital Grille includes $150 gift card, 1 bottle Baby Blue Sauvignon Blanc wine, 1 bottle Baby Blue Rose wine, 2 Stoli Doli cards, 1 calamari card, bottle opener and wine topper. Over $300 value!!!
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Handmade pillow from used marching band uniforms. Makes a great keepsake!
Starting bid
Handmade pillow from used marching band uniforms. Makes a great keepsake!
Starting bid
2 books, 2 bottles of F325 BBQ sauce, and 2 rubs from F325. Value $80
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Celebrate 2 of the biggest stars in football with this collectible plaque set featuring Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. Each display includes an official trading card and an engraved plaque highlighting career stats and achievements.
Starting bid
Celebrate 2 of the biggest stars in football with this collectible plaque set featuring Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Each display includes an official trading card and an engraved plaque highlighting career stats and achievements.
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This is good for 2 Box Combo's at any Raising Cane's. Hey, hey, hey, want some chicken today?
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This Cane's gift basket comes in a Raising Cane's cooler bag. Included are 2 t-shirts (size large), dog plush, beads, coozies, pens. Feed your family with gift cards for 2 box combos, 2 kids meals, and 2 lemonades. Over $75 value!
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Basket includes 1 Oak Park blanket, Exclusive goal post keepsake, foam axes, band pillow, Who's your Daddy OP T-shirt, poms, Stickers, blue blanket and Who's your Daddy Popculture popcorn
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Coupon book good for one dozen free cookies per month for an entire year at the Eileen's Barry road location. $72.00 value
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This is your chance to bring home a one-of-a-kind trumpet lamp, hand-crafted by Mr. Blake Duren himself.
(photo not of exact lamp at this time).
Value: priceless (but sell around 250 on ebay)
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Basket of gourmet Popculture popcorn. 6 cups in each bag. Flavors: Cheddar, Dill pickle and spicy cajun. $21 value
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Includes $25 Longboards gift card, size Large t-shirt, and 3 Longboards sodas
Value: $40
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4 ticket vouchers good for any Monday-Thursday 2026 regular season Royals home game with a few blackout dates. Value $80
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1 dozen fresh Krispy Kreme donuts
Starting bid
1 dozen fresh Krispy Kreme donuts
Starting bid
$100 Granite City gift card and jug
Value - $125
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