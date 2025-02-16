Jazz Brunch and Annual Day of Giving 2025

Cotton Barn-942 Laurie Ellis Rd

Winterville, NC 28590, USA

General Admission
$60
General admission ticket
Sponsor
$550
Includes reserved table with six (6) complimentary tickets and placement company logo on ECIF website.
Patron
$350
Includes reserved table with four (4) complimentary tickets and placement company logo on ECIF website.
