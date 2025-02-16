East Carolina Ivy Foundation Inc
Jazz Brunch and Annual Day of Giving 2025
Cotton Barn-942 Laurie Ellis Rd
Winterville, NC 28590, USA
General Admission
$60
General admission ticket
General admission ticket
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Sponsor
$550
Includes reserved table with six (6) complimentary tickets and placement company logo on ECIF website.
Includes reserved table with six (6) complimentary tickets and placement company logo on ECIF website.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Patron
$350
Includes reserved table with four (4) complimentary tickets and placement company logo on ECIF website.
Includes reserved table with four (4) complimentary tickets and placement company logo on ECIF website.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout