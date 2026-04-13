About this event
Includes dinner, dessert and drinks with music by the Jazz Improv Ensemble in the Great Hall; basket raffles and instant prizes; and attendance at the Jazz Band concert in the PAC after dinner. Please enter through the Event Entry doors.
Includes dinner, dessert and drinks with music by the Jazz Improv Ensemble in the Great Hall; basket raffles and instant prizes; and attendance at the Jazz Band concert in the PAC
Ticket for a seat in the PAC to see the FHS Jazz Band perform. Performance is after 7:30pm. Please enter through the front or back (tennis courts) doors.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!