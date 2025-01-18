Jazz Fit for a Queen: Celebrating Women’s History on Queen Street

Enjoy the magic of live jazz from the comfort of your home! Online Concert Access Tickets are available at an exclusive early bird price, giving you access to the concert via a live stream on your computer, TV, or mobile device.
Once your ticket is purchased, you’ll receive the access link on the day of the concert to join the performance.
A portion of the proceeds supports The Women’s Coalition for Empowerment, Inc., helping to fund transformative programs that empower communities through the arts.
Secure your Online Concert Access Ticket today and be part of this extraordinary event—wherever you are!
All tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.
Enjoy the magic of live jazz from the comfort of your home! Online Concert Access Tickets are available at an exclusive early bird price, giving you access to the concert via a live stream on your computer, TV, or mobile device.
Once your ticket is purchased, you’ll receive the access link on the day of the concert to join the performance.
A portion of the proceeds supports The Women’s Coalition for Empowerment, Inc., helping to fund transformative programs that empower communities through the arts.
Secure your Online Concert Access Ticket today and be part of this extraordinary event—wherever you are!
All tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.
Concert Day Tickets (General Admission)
$35
Concert Day Tickets are available at full price and offer general admission on the day of the event. By purchasing your ticket, you’re not only gaining access to an incredible evening of live jazz but also supporting a great cause. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Women’s Coalition for Empowerment, Inc., helping to fund vital programs that empower and uplift through the arts.
Secure your spot and support the arts—purchase your ticket at the door!
All tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.
Concert Day Tickets are available at full price and offer general admission on the day of the event. By purchasing your ticket, you’re not only gaining access to an incredible evening of live jazz but also supporting a great cause. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Women’s Coalition for Empowerment, Inc., helping to fund vital programs that empower and uplift through the arts.
Secure your spot and support the arts—purchase your ticket at the door!
All tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.
Small Business Vendor Tickets
$30
Showcase your small business at this exciting event! Vendor Tickets are available for $30 and are exclusively for local small businesses.
Please note: this ticket does not apply to vendors selling hot food, adult beverages, insurance, or related services.
Important Details:
Vendors must provide proof of their own insurance coverage and submit required documentation to event organizers via email at [email protected] before the event.
Participation is contingent on adherence to venue rules and regulations.
All tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable after purchase.
Spaces are limited, so secure your spot today and connect with a vibrant audience while supporting a meaningful cause!
Showcase your small business at this exciting event! Vendor Tickets are available for $30 and are exclusively for local small businesses.
Please note: this ticket does not apply to vendors selling hot food, adult beverages, insurance, or related services.
Important Details:
Vendors must provide proof of their own insurance coverage and submit required documentation to event organizers via email at [email protected] before the event.
Participation is contingent on adherence to venue rules and regulations.
All tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable after purchase.
Spaces are limited, so secure your spot today and connect with a vibrant audience while supporting a meaningful cause!
Add a donation for The Women's Coalition for Empowerment, Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!