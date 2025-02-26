Jazz for JMS 2025 Silent Auction

Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store.
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. (Value $600)
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store.
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. (Value $600)
Mother's Day Photo Package
$105
Starting bid
One of our very own JMS parents and owner of Nimz Photography is offering a mother's day photo package (valued at $350).
One of our very own JMS parents and owner of Nimz Photography is offering a mother's day photo package (valued at $350).
Bright Earth Family Photography Package
$100
Starting bid
Lifestyle and birth photographer, Tabitha Morrison, offers pre-and post-natal nutrition services, doula services and certified lactation support. Tabitha is offering a family photography package valued at $325.
Lifestyle and birth photographer, Tabitha Morrison, offers pre-and post-natal nutrition services, doula services and certified lactation support. Tabitha is offering a family photography package valued at $325.
4 Rounds of Golf at Dahlgreen Golf Club
$84
Starting bid
Located in the rolling hills of Carver County, Dahlgreen Golf Club has been a Twin City favorite for golfers for the past half century. This championship golf course is set where nature still exists and family farms still surround Dahlgreen, which was built on a one time farm. Lush, large trees seclude fairways and greens from other holes giving you the feeling you’re alone on your own private course. The putting greens at Dahlgreen are constantly rated as some of THE BEST greens in the metro area and state. Experience this Minnesota favorite with 4 rounds of golf with a cart. (Valued at $280)
Located in the rolling hills of Carver County, Dahlgreen Golf Club has been a Twin City favorite for golfers for the past half century. This championship golf course is set where nature still exists and family farms still surround Dahlgreen, which was built on a one time farm. Lush, large trees seclude fairways and greens from other holes giving you the feeling you’re alone on your own private course. The putting greens at Dahlgreen are constantly rated as some of THE BEST greens in the metro area and state. Experience this Minnesota favorite with 4 rounds of golf with a cart. (Valued at $280)
Night Out at Hackamore Brewing
$80
Starting bid
Hackamore Brewery offers a unique and immersive experience with a state-of-the-art golf simulator, perfect for a round with friends or colleagues. Grab this gift certificate for 3 hours on the golf simulator for 4 people, plus a round of 4 of their exceptional traditional and experimental craft beers. (valued at $260)
Hackamore Brewery offers a unique and immersive experience with a state-of-the-art golf simulator, perfect for a round with friends or colleagues. Grab this gift certificate for 3 hours on the golf simulator for 4 people, plus a round of 4 of their exceptional traditional and experimental craft beers. (valued at $260)
Night Out at Hackamore Brewing
$80
Starting bid
Hackamore Brewery offers a unique and immersive experience with a state-of-the-art golf simulator, perfect for a round with friends or colleagues. Grab this gift certificate for 3 hours on the golf simulator for 4 people, plus a round of 4 of their exceptional traditional and experimental craft beers. (valued at $260)
Hackamore Brewery offers a unique and immersive experience with a state-of-the-art golf simulator, perfect for a round with friends or colleagues. Grab this gift certificate for 3 hours on the golf simulator for 4 people, plus a round of 4 of their exceptional traditional and experimental craft beers. (valued at $260)
Kindermusik Class Package
$75
Starting bid
Kindermusik classes offer a delightful combination of singing, instrument play, dancing, storytelling and early childhood learning with HANDS ON exposure to multiple “real” instruments.
Certificate is for free tuition to a 15-week semester for a family NEW to Kindermusik. Material payment is required. Valued at over $250.00
Kindermusik classes offer a delightful combination of singing, instrument play, dancing, storytelling and early childhood learning with HANDS ON exposure to multiple “real” instruments.
Certificate is for free tuition to a 15-week semester for a family NEW to Kindermusik. Material payment is required. Valued at over $250.00
Botox at Rural Aesthetic MedSpa
$75
Starting bid
Iron out those wrinkles with a box of 20 Botox at the Rural Aesthetic Med Spa in Carver, which has dedicated itself to enhancing natural beauty through personalized care. (valued at $250)
Iron out those wrinkles with a box of 20 Botox at the Rural Aesthetic Med Spa in Carver, which has dedicated itself to enhancing natural beauty through personalized care. (valued at $250)
MN Opera
$60
Starting bid
Minnesota Opera advances the art of opera for today and future generations by expanding the circle of musical storytelling. Bid on a voucher for 2 tickets for any show in the 2025-26 season. (valued at $200)
Minnesota Opera advances the art of opera for today and future generations by expanding the circle of musical storytelling. Bid on a voucher for 2 tickets for any show in the 2025-26 season. (valued at $200)
J. Carver Distillery Whiskey Barrel
$50
Starting bid
Located in the farming heart of Carver County, J. Carver Distillery is proud to be putting Minnesota barreled spirits on the map with award-winning bourbons, ryes, and wheat whiskeys, brandies, barrel gin, and specialty spirits. This authentic, recently emptied, once-used whiskey barrel is perfect for a DIY craft or decor. (Valued at $150)
Located in the farming heart of Carver County, J. Carver Distillery is proud to be putting Minnesota barreled spirits on the map with award-winning bourbons, ryes, and wheat whiskeys, brandies, barrel gin, and specialty spirits. This authentic, recently emptied, once-used whiskey barrel is perfect for a DIY craft or decor. (Valued at $150)
Art Adventures Package (MIA + Walker Art Center)
$46
Starting bid
Walker Art Center, located in the heart of Minneapolis invites you to wander the galleries, watch a film, enjoy a performance, and explore the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, home of the Spoonbridge and Cherry. This package includes 4 gallery admissions passes. (valued at $72)
With more than 100,000 artworks, Minneapolis Institute of Art’s collection includes art from six continents, spanning about 5,000 years. General admission is free, and this package includes 4 tickets (cannot be split) for special exhibitions. (valued at $80.00)
Walker Art Center, located in the heart of Minneapolis invites you to wander the galleries, watch a film, enjoy a performance, and explore the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, home of the Spoonbridge and Cherry. This package includes 4 gallery admissions passes. (valued at $72)
With more than 100,000 artworks, Minneapolis Institute of Art’s collection includes art from six continents, spanning about 5,000 years. General admission is free, and this package includes 4 tickets (cannot be split) for special exhibitions. (valued at $80.00)
Hayloft Studios Home + Garden Gift Basket
$45
Starting bid
Located in historic downtown Chaska, Hayloft Studios (owned by a former Montessori student!) presents this stunning basket of paper goods, sweets, soap, candle, cookbook and more from their unique home and garden decor and offerings. (valued at $150)
Located in historic downtown Chaska, Hayloft Studios (owned by a former Montessori student!) presents this stunning basket of paper goods, sweets, soap, candle, cookbook and more from their unique home and garden decor and offerings. (valued at $150)
Open Gym Passes for Conquer Ninja Gym- Eden Prairie
$45
Starting bid
Conquer Ninja Gyms are Ninja Warrior training and obstacle course facilities that are specifically designed for kids (ages 5 and up) and adults. Each Open Gym pass is valid for one hour of physical, exciting, fast-paced, and memorable action on the ninja obstacle course! Open Gyms are made to burn off some energy. Use whichever equipment you like, at your own pace, within the hour you are in the gym. For those looking to try out some obstacles for fun, or practice at your own pace to supplement classes and team. Please note this is not an instructor led class. This package includes 8 open gym passes. (Value $152)
Conquer Ninja Gyms are Ninja Warrior training and obstacle course facilities that are specifically designed for kids (ages 5 and up) and adults. Each Open Gym pass is valid for one hour of physical, exciting, fast-paced, and memorable action on the ninja obstacle course! Open Gyms are made to burn off some energy. Use whichever equipment you like, at your own pace, within the hour you are in the gym. For those looking to try out some obstacles for fun, or practice at your own pace to supplement classes and team. Please note this is not an instructor led class. This package includes 8 open gym passes. (Value $152)
Wellness Bundle- Studio Pilates
$40
Starting bid
Two Studio Pilates Intro Class Pack Passes (valued at $60 each) + Studio Pilates hat, Studio Pilates water bottle, Studio Pilates grippy socks. Valid for new members only.
Two Studio Pilates Intro Class Pack Passes (valued at $60 each) + Studio Pilates hat, Studio Pilates water bottle, Studio Pilates grippy socks. Valid for new members only.
Wiggle and Play package (Pump It Up + Kiddywampus)
$36
Starting bid
Bounce and wiggle with four open jump passes for Pump It Up in Eden Prairie. Open Jumps are open play time where your child can have the time of their life on massive inflatables. It’s not only fun for the kids, but provides a healthy workout that burns off excess energy and helps keep them fit. It’s fun for kids of all ages in a safe, clean, climate-controlled environment.
Inspire your imagination with a fun-filled set of toys, crafts and game from Kiddywampus. Toys for ages 4 and up.
(Total package valued at $120)
Bounce and wiggle with four open jump passes for Pump It Up in Eden Prairie. Open Jumps are open play time where your child can have the time of their life on massive inflatables. It’s not only fun for the kids, but provides a healthy workout that burns off excess energy and helps keep them fit. It’s fun for kids of all ages in a safe, clean, climate-controlled environment.
Inspire your imagination with a fun-filled set of toys, crafts and game from Kiddywampus. Toys for ages 4 and up.
(Total package valued at $120)
2 Certificates for a Summer Crush Endless Summer Hydrangea
$36
Starting bid
With a profusion of big raspberry red or neon purple blooms, Summer Crush® is a color breakthrough in reblooming garden hydrangeas. Proven to be Zone 4 cold hardy and the most wilt resistant Endless Summer® yet, this compact growing hydrangea with dark green glossy leaves fits smaller spaces in the garden and is the perfect size for patio containers. Certificates are valid between June 1 and October 31st. (Valued at $120)
Height and spread: 18-36"
Exposure: Morning Sun, Afternoon Shade
Zone: 4-9
With a profusion of big raspberry red or neon purple blooms, Summer Crush® is a color breakthrough in reblooming garden hydrangeas. Proven to be Zone 4 cold hardy and the most wilt resistant Endless Summer® yet, this compact growing hydrangea with dark green glossy leaves fits smaller spaces in the garden and is the perfect size for patio containers. Certificates are valid between June 1 and October 31st. (Valued at $120)
Height and spread: 18-36"
Exposure: Morning Sun, Afternoon Shade
Zone: 4-9
2 Certificates for a First Editions FlowerFull hydrangea
$36
Starting bid
FlowerFull® Smooth Hydrangea boasts superior genetics that produce significantly bolder blooms and sturdier upright stems. With two-to-three times more blooms per season than other hydrangea arborescens, the proliferation of blooms is held high on strong stems that don’t flop in the wind and rain.
Certificates are valid between June 1 and October 31st. (Valued at $120)
Height: 3-4'
Spread: 4-5'
Exposure: Full Sun to Part Shade
Zone: 3-8
FlowerFull® Smooth Hydrangea boasts superior genetics that produce significantly bolder blooms and sturdier upright stems. With two-to-three times more blooms per season than other hydrangea arborescens, the proliferation of blooms is held high on strong stems that don’t flop in the wind and rain.
Certificates are valid between June 1 and October 31st. (Valued at $120)
Height: 3-4'
Spread: 4-5'
Exposure: Full Sun to Part Shade
Zone: 3-8
Center for Irish Music- Celtic Cuties Parent-Child Class
$35
Starting bid
Learn a collection of Celtic Cuties rhymes, finger plays, and songs in this interactive class, designed to introduce children ages birth to five and their families to traditional Irish music. Class sessions emphasize singing, chanting, instrument play, and movement. (Value $116)
Learn a collection of Celtic Cuties rhymes, finger plays, and songs in this interactive class, designed to introduce children ages birth to five and their families to traditional Irish music. Class sessions emphasize singing, chanting, instrument play, and movement. (Value $116)
Day at the Minnesota Zoo
$32
Starting bid
Spend a day enjoying the cutting-edge exhibits that provide exciting experiences with animals and their habitats and introduce species from around the globe. This package includes 4 tickets to the Minnesota Zoo (valued at $106)
Spend a day enjoying the cutting-edge exhibits that provide exciting experiences with animals and their habitats and introduce species from around the globe. This package includes 4 tickets to the Minnesota Zoo (valued at $106)
Twin Cities Ballet: Beauty & The Beast
$30
Starting bid
TCB’s “Beauty & the Beast” features an original story adaptation by Artistic Director Denise Vogt and musical score written specifically for this production by Minnesota Composer Jordan Cox. This production will wow audiences from start to finish with enchanting stage designs, costumes, and breathtaking choreography.
This is for 2 tickets valid for any Beauty & The Beast performance during Mother’s Day weekend: May 9–11, 2025, at Ames Center. (valued at $99)
TCB’s “Beauty & the Beast” features an original story adaptation by Artistic Director Denise Vogt and musical score written specifically for this production by Minnesota Composer Jordan Cox. This production will wow audiences from start to finish with enchanting stage designs, costumes, and breathtaking choreography.
This is for 2 tickets valid for any Beauty & The Beast performance during Mother’s Day weekend: May 9–11, 2025, at Ames Center. (valued at $99)
Passes to the UMN Arboretum
$30
Starting bid
The Arboretum features more than 1,000+ acres of magnificent gardens, model landcapes and natural areas—from woodlands and wetlands to prairie—with extensive collections of northern-hardy plants. Tour the Arboretum’s 12.5 miles of garden paths and hiking trails. Walk the close gardens and bike, walk or drive Three-Mile Drive to see more gardens and collections. This package is for 4 guest passes. (valued at $100)
The Arboretum features more than 1,000+ acres of magnificent gardens, model landcapes and natural areas—from woodlands and wetlands to prairie—with extensive collections of northern-hardy plants. Tour the Arboretum’s 12.5 miles of garden paths and hiking trails. Walk the close gardens and bike, walk or drive Three-Mile Drive to see more gardens and collections. This package is for 4 guest passes. (valued at $100)
Outdoorsy Doggy Package (Dog Park Pass + Scheels GC)
$25
Starting bid
Have a furry friend or two? Three Rivers Park District has more than 240 miles of dog-friendly trails in 18 parks and 17 regional trails plus 182 acres of off-leash areas. Grab this annual pass for off-leash dog parks (value $57), and get your four-legged pal prepped for big adventures with gear from Scheels with a $25 gift card.
Have a furry friend or two? Three Rivers Park District has more than 240 miles of dog-friendly trails in 18 parks and 17 regional trails plus 182 acres of off-leash areas. Grab this annual pass for off-leash dog parks (value $57), and get your four-legged pal prepped for big adventures with gear from Scheels with a $25 gift card.
Acorn Community Artwork
$25
Starting bid
Did your child(ren) tell you about a special piece of art? This vibrant, collaborative artwork showcases the creativity and imagination of our students, each contributing their unique touch to form a stunning, unified piece. Bursting with color, it reflects the spirit of teamwork and the joy of individual expression — a one-of-a-kind treasure perfect for any home or space. Made with love by JMS students.
Did your child(ren) tell you about a special piece of art? This vibrant, collaborative artwork showcases the creativity and imagination of our students, each contributing their unique touch to form a stunning, unified piece. Bursting with color, it reflects the spirit of teamwork and the joy of individual expression — a one-of-a-kind treasure perfect for any home or space. Made with love by JMS students.
“One Litl Bee Hive” Casa Willow Artwork
$25
Starting bid
Did your child(ren) tell you about a special piece of art? This vibrant, collaborative artwork showcases the creativity and imagination of our students, each contributing their unique touch to form a stunning, unified piece. Bursting with color, it reflects the spirit of teamwork and the joy of individual expression — a one-of-a-kind treasure perfect for any home or space. Made with love by JMS students.
Did your child(ren) tell you about a special piece of art? This vibrant, collaborative artwork showcases the creativity and imagination of our students, each contributing their unique touch to form a stunning, unified piece. Bursting with color, it reflects the spirit of teamwork and the joy of individual expression — a one-of-a-kind treasure perfect for any home or space. Made with love by JMS students.
Casa Acacia Butterflies
$25
Starting bid
Did your child(ren) tell you about a special piece of art? This vibrant, collaborative artwork showcases the creativity and imagination of our students, each contributing their unique touch to form a stunning, unified piece. Bursting with color, it reflects the spirit of teamwork and the joy of individual expression — a one-of-a-kind treasure perfect for any home or space. Made with love by JMS students.
Did your child(ren) tell you about a special piece of art? This vibrant, collaborative artwork showcases the creativity and imagination of our students, each contributing their unique touch to form a stunning, unified piece. Bursting with color, it reflects the spirit of teamwork and the joy of individual expression — a one-of-a-kind treasure perfect for any home or space. Made with love by JMS students.
Pinecone Community Treasure Box
$25
Starting bid
Did your child(ren) tell you about a special piece of art? This vibrant, collaborative artwork showcases the creativity and imagination of our students, each contributing their unique touch to form a stunning, unified piece. Bursting with color, it reflects the spirit of teamwork and the joy of individual expression — a one-of-a-kind treasure perfect for any home or space. Made with love by JMS students.
Did your child(ren) tell you about a special piece of art? This vibrant, collaborative artwork showcases the creativity and imagination of our students, each contributing their unique touch to form a stunning, unified piece. Bursting with color, it reflects the spirit of teamwork and the joy of individual expression — a one-of-a-kind treasure perfect for any home or space. Made with love by JMS students.
Play Passes for We Rock the Spectrum Gym (Eagan)
$24
Starting bid
Welcome to the gym for all kids! We Rock the Spectrum-Eagan was founded to provide a place for children of all ability levels to play and grow together. Offering an inclusive philosophy and uniquely designed sensory equipment that is designed to aid children with sensory processing disorders, We Rock the Spectrum enables children of all ability levels to play together and learn from each other to become the best motivation for success on every level. Enjoy a 5-visit open gym play pass. (valued at $80)
Welcome to the gym for all kids! We Rock the Spectrum-Eagan was founded to provide a place for children of all ability levels to play and grow together. Offering an inclusive philosophy and uniquely designed sensory equipment that is designed to aid children with sensory processing disorders, We Rock the Spectrum enables children of all ability levels to play together and learn from each other to become the best motivation for success on every level. Enjoy a 5-visit open gym play pass. (valued at $80)
West Metro Coffee Bundle
$22
Starting bid
Thanks to a generous Acorn Community family, enjoy this package of $75 worth of gift cards to the following west metro coffee spots: $25 to Jones Coffee (multiple locations including Chaska); $25 to The Lobby (Excelsior); and $25 to the Getaway Motor Cafe (Carver).
Thanks to a generous Acorn Community family, enjoy this package of $75 worth of gift cards to the following west metro coffee spots: $25 to Jones Coffee (multiple locations including Chaska); $25 to The Lobby (Excelsior); and $25 to the Getaway Motor Cafe (Carver).
Weekend Survival Basket for Parents
$20
Starting bid
Treat yourself with cereal, snacks, baking kits, and General Mills goodies—plus a $25.00 Caribou Gift Card. It's everything you need to make it through the weekend!
Treat yourself with cereal, snacks, baking kits, and General Mills goodies—plus a $25.00 Caribou Gift Card. It's everything you need to make it through the weekend!
Kids Kitchen Fun Basket—Made with Love by Kasey Meyer
$20
Starting bid
Keep your littles busy as bees with two adorable children's sized aprons, thoughtfully handmade by Casa Willow's wonderful guide Kasey, plus baking supplies for an afternoon of creative culinary fun in the kitchen. (Value $50)
Keep your littles busy as bees with two adorable children's sized aprons, thoughtfully handmade by Casa Willow's wonderful guide Kasey, plus baking supplies for an afternoon of creative culinary fun in the kitchen. (Value $50)
3 bottles of Hall Ranch Carbernet Suavignon
$18
Starting bid
Wine Enthusiast-Paso Robles, CA - "The intense dark ruby red color is reflective of this full-bodied. Core of black currant & hint of cedar and spice along with cocoa aroma echoed by rich persistent flavors of plush ripe fruit, dark chocolate & anise are all supported by balanced rich velvety tannins." Valued at $60.
Wine Enthusiast-Paso Robles, CA - "The intense dark ruby red color is reflective of this full-bodied. Core of black currant & hint of cedar and spice along with cocoa aroma echoed by rich persistent flavors of plush ripe fruit, dark chocolate & anise are all supported by balanced rich velvety tannins." Valued at $60.
Children's Healthy Smile Dental Bundle
$15
Starting bid
Encourage healthy routines and a happy smile with a Philips Sonicare children's power toothbrush + brush heads (total value of $50), children's backpack and water bottle courtesy of White Oak Dental in Chaska.
Encourage healthy routines and a happy smile with a Philips Sonicare children's power toothbrush + brush heads (total value of $50), children's backpack and water bottle courtesy of White Oak Dental in Chaska.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!