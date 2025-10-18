Jazz in the Arts - Silent Auction

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Indulge your cravings with this colorful candy basket overflowing with everyone’s favorite treats! From rich chocolates and chewy caramels to sour gummies and nostalgic classics, this basket has something for every sweet tooth. Perfect for sharing at the office, gifting to a loved one, or keeping all to yourself for those late-night cravings. A true sugar lover’s dream come true!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!