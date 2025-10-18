Hosted by

Tucson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority

About this event

Jazz in the Arts - Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1670 E Drachman St, Tucson, AZ 85721, USA

Sweet Tooth Delight Basket (EXAMPLE) item
Sweet Tooth Delight Basket (EXAMPLE)
$10

Starting bid

Indulge your cravings with this colorful candy basket overflowing with everyone’s favorite treats! From rich chocolates and chewy caramels to sour gummies and nostalgic classics, this basket has something for every sweet tooth. Perfect for sharing at the office, gifting to a loved one, or keeping all to yourself for those late-night cravings. A true sugar lover’s dream come true!

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