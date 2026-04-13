Jazz in the Clouds with Ravi Coltrane, Brandee Younger, and Special Guest Samara Joy

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About this event
Arrive in the clouds and delight in an evening filled with signature cocktails and award-winning culinary bites, including caviar and dessert carts.
Revel in the mastery that is The Ritz-Carlton white glove experience with Grammy-nominated artists Ravi Coltrane and Brandee Younger, all in celebration of John Coltrane's 100th Birthday, benefiting the 2026 NoMad Jazz Festival.
Limited seating options are available for all rooftop experience tickets, and seating is not guaranteed.
Tax Deductible: $350
Treat your guests to an evening in the clouds and delight in signature cocktails and award-winning culinary bites, including caviar and dessert carts, complemented with Nubeluz's signature cocktail, the Melon Cloud, which might be the best cocktail of your life.
Revel in the mastery that is The Ritz-Carlton white glove experience with Grammy-nominated artists Ravi Coltrane and Brandee Younger, all in celebration of John Coltrane's 100th Birthday, benefiting the 2026 NoMad Jazz Festival.
Private booths are located opposite the stage with limited viewing during the performance.
Tax Deductible: $3,400
Treat your guests to an evening in the clouds and delight in signature cocktails and award-winning culinary bites, including caviar and dessert carts, complemented with Nubeluz's signature cocktail, the Melon Cloud, which might be the best cocktail of your life.
Revel in the mastery that is The Ritz-Carlton white glove experience with Grammy-nominated artists Ravi Coltrane and Brandee Younger, all in celebration of John Coltrane's 100th Birthday, benefiting the 2026 NoMad Jazz Festival.
Private premium booths are located in the performance area with prime viewing for the performance.
Tax Deductible: $4,400
Treat your guests to a luxury experience and an evening in the clouds, and delight in exclusive table service, including signature cocktails, award-winning culinary bites, caviar and martini carts, and an exclusive Melon Cloud cocktail for the table. All guests will receive an exclusive NoMad Jazz Festival gift bag.
Revel in the mastery that is The Ritz-Carlton white glove experience with Grammy-nominated artists Ravi Coltrane and Brandee Younger, all in celebration of John Coltrane's 100th Birthday, benefiting the 2026 NoMad Jazz Festival.
Private premium tables are located in the performance area with prime viewing for the performance.
Tax Deductible: $8,800
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