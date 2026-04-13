Jazz in the Clouds with Ravi Coltrane, Brandee Younger, and Special Guest Samara Joy

Arrive in the clouds and delight in an evening filled with signature cocktails and award-winning culinary bites, including caviar and dessert carts.





Revel in the mastery that is The Ritz-Carlton white glove experience with Grammy-nominated artists Ravi Coltrane and Brandee Younger, all in celebration of John Coltrane's 100th Birthday, benefiting the 2026 NoMad Jazz Festival.





Limited seating options are available for all rooftop experience tickets, and seating is not guaranteed.





Tax Deductible: $350