Eagle Rock Jr/Sr High PTSA

Offered by

Eagle Rock Jr/Sr High PTSA

About this shop

Jazz Night

Food item
Food
$1

Your food purchase directly supports the music program at Eagle Rock Jr/Sr High School.

0
Food item
Food
$5

Your food purchase directly supports the music program at Eagle Rock Jr/Sr High School.

0
Food item
Food
$10

Your food purchase directly supports the music program at Eagle Rock Jr/Sr High School.

0
Beverage item
Beverage
$1

Your purchase of beverages directly supports the music program at Eagle Rock Jr/Sr High School.

0
Beverage item
Beverage
$5

Your beverage purchase directly supports the music program at Eagle Rock Jr/Sr High School.

0
Dessert item
Dessert
$1

Your dessert purchase directly supports the music program at Eagle Rock Jr/Sr High School.

0
Dessert item
Dessert
$5

Your dessert purchase directly supports the music program at Eagle Rock Jr/Sr High School.

0
Evening of Jazz (Suggested Entrance) item
Evening of Jazz (Suggested Entrance)
$1

Your donation directly supports the music program at Eagle Rock Jr/Sr High School.

0
Evening of Jazz (Suggested Entrance) item
Evening of Jazz (Suggested Entrance)
$5

Your donation directly supports the music program at Eagle Rock Jr/Sr High School.

0
Evening of Jazz (Suggested Entrance) item
Evening of Jazz (Suggested Entrance)
$10

Your donation directly supports the music program at Eagle Rock Jr/Sr High School.

0
Evening of Jazz (Suggested Entrance) item
Evening of Jazz (Suggested Entrance)
$20

Your donation directly supports the music program at Eagle Rock Jr/Sr High School.

0
Silent Auction item
Silent Auction
$1

Your silent auction purchase directly supports the music program at Eagle Rock Jr/Sr High School.

0
Silent Auction item
Silent Auction
$5

Your silent auction purchase directly supports the music program at Eagle Rock Jr/Sr High School.

0
Silent Auction item
Silent Auction
$10

Your silent auction purchase directly supports the music program at Eagle Rock Jr/Sr High School.

0
Silent Auction item
Silent Auction
$20

Your silent auction purchase directly supports the music program at Eagle Rock Jr/Sr High School.

0
Silent Auction item
Silent Auction
$50

Your silent auction purchase directly supports the music program at Eagle Rock Jr/Sr High School.

0
Silent Auction item
Silent Auction
$100

Your silent auction purchase directly supports the music program at Eagle Rock Jr/Sr High School.

0
Add a donation for Eagle Rock Jr/Sr High PTSA

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