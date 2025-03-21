eventClosed

Jazz Power Initiative Presents: The Joys & Pathways of Tap Dance

58 W 129th St Ground Floor

2203, New York, NY 10027, USA

addExtraDonation

$

Free RSVP
free
Glad you are coming!
RSVP w/ Donation
$10
Your donation helps us to cover the costs of tonight's event!
RSVP and Support
$50
Wow! This is so helpful to our mission! Thank you!!!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing