Table Purchase (Seats 8) Includes: Enjoy Jazz Under the Stars with your group and make it a night to remember! Reserved Table for 8 Guests: Gather your friends, family, or colleagues at your own private table for the evening. Plated Meals for All Guests: Each guest will enjoy a chef-prepared dinner served during the event. Live Entertainment: Smooth jazz performances throughout the night, creating an unforgettable atmosphere under the stars. Secure your table today and enjoy an evening of music, fellowship, and purpose — all while supporting community and scholarship initiatives!