Jazz Under The Stars 2026

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Merced, CA 95340, USA
General Admission Ticket Includes: Join us for an unforgettable evening at Jazz Under the Stars! General Admission Seating: Guaranteed seating to enjoy the full evening program. Plated Meal: Enjoy a delicious chef-prepared dinner served during the event. Live Entertainment: Experience smooth jazz performances throughout the night, creating the perfect ambiance under the stars. Reserve your seat today and be part of a night filled with music, community, and purpose
Table Purchase (Seats 8) Includes: Enjoy Jazz Under the Stars with your group and make it a night to remember! Reserved Table for 8 Guests: Gather your friends, family, or colleagues at your own private table for the evening. Plated Meals for All Guests: Each guest will enjoy a chef-prepared dinner served during the event. Live Entertainment: Smooth jazz performances throughout the night, creating an unforgettable atmosphere under the stars. Secure your table today and enjoy an evening of music, fellowship, and purpose — all while supporting community and scholarship initiatives!
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