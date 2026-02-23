Pals Educational Foundation

Hosted by

Pals Educational Foundation

About this event

Jazz Up Fiesta Annual Fundraiser

3233 Northwest Loop 410

San Antonio, TX 78213, USA

General Admission
$75

Cost per person. Open seating at any Non-Reserved Table.

Corporate Underwriter Sponsor
$3,000

Reserved seating. Complimentary table for ten (10) guests. Corporate Banner displayed at event. Fiesta pin for each guest. Corporate name announced at the event.

Corporate Sponsorship
$2,000

Reserved seating. Complimentary table for (ten (10) guests. Fiesta pin for each guest. Corporate name on table and announced at the event.

Corporate Contributor
$1,000

Reserved seating for five (5) guests. Fiesta pin for each guest. Corporate name on table and announced at the event

Supporter
$500

Reserve seating for two (2) guests. Business name on table. Fiesta pin for each guest.

Guest Table of Ten (10)
$750

Reserve seating for ten (10). Fiesta pin for each guest.

Add a donation for Pals Educational Foundation

$

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