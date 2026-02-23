Jazz Up Fiesta Annual Fundraiser

About this event
Cost per person. Open seating at any Non-Reserved Table.
Reserved seating. Complimentary table for ten (10) guests. Corporate Banner displayed at event. Fiesta pin for each guest. Corporate name announced at the event.
Reserved seating. Complimentary table for (ten (10) guests. Fiesta pin for each guest. Corporate name on table and announced at the event.
Reserved seating for five (5) guests. Fiesta pin for each guest. Corporate name on table and announced at the event
Reserve seating for two (2) guests. Business name on table. Fiesta pin for each guest.
Reserve seating for ten (10). Fiesta pin for each guest.
$
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