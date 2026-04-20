JazzFest 2026

About this event
Hop aboard our fun golf cart shuttle for a quick, comfortable ride to and from the JazzFest fairgrounds!
$10 per person. All proceeds support families fighting pediatric cancer.
Extra donations are greatly appreciated and help us do even more.
Thank you! ❤️
Enjoy a delicious rotating daily food item plus a drink for just $10 at our JazzFest HQ!
All proceeds support families battling pediatric cancer.
If you can give a little more, every extra dollar makes a big difference.
Thank you for your support! ❤️
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!