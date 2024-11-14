2025 JAZZ FEST SPONSORSHIP

100 Walter Thomas Rd

Indian Head, MD 20640, USA

PATRON
$50

Benefits: Program listing

GROOVIN' SPONSOR
$250

Benefits include: business card ad in Festival Program, Program listing

JAMMIN' SPONSOR
$500

Benefits include: 1/4 page ad in Festival Program, two complimentary tickets, social media mention and more..

CAT'S MEOW SPONSOR
$1,500

Benefits include: 1/2 page ad in Festival Program, four complimentary tickets, social media, stage mention and more...

SMOKIN' SPONSOR
$3,500

Benefits include: full page ad in Festival Program, six complimentary tickets, social media, stage mention and more..

SMOOTH OPERATOR SPONSOR
$5,000

Benefits include: full page ad in Festival Program, eight complimentary tickets, social media, stage mention, stage presentation and more..

ARTISTIC EXPRESSION SPONSOR
$10,000

Benefits include: full page ad in Festival Program, 10 complimentary tickets, social media, stage mention, stage presentation and more..

STAGE & SOUND SPONSOR
$20,000

Benefits include: full page ad in Festival Program, 12 complimentary tickets, social media, stage mention, stage presentation and much, much more..

Add a donation for Jazz In The Country

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!