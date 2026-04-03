White Rose Foundation Of Little Rock

Hosted by

White Rose Foundation Of Little Rock

About this event

2026 Jazzy Jeans and Jewels

7318 Windsong Dr

North Little Rock, AR 72113, USA

General Admission
$100
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
VIP Lounger
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Join The Little Rock Links for an unforgettable VIP experience for 8. Guests of the lounge will be immersed in a refined setting featuring a charcuterie board for 8 people, beverages, thoughtful presentation, and cohesive design elements that reflect a modern, polished aesthetic. From soft lighting and plush seating to subtle branded details, every touchpoint will contribute to an environment that feels intimate, stylish, and distinctly VIP.

VIP Table
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Enjoy an elevated experience with The Little Rock Links, including prominent seating for ten and one bottle champagne for your table to enjoy!

Table for 10
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Join The Little Rock Links for a rockin' good time at a table for 10 as we celebrate 70 years of impact in the Central Arkansas community!

Charcuterie Board
$50

Add this to your table to enjoy your very own charcuterie board for you and your guests.

Add a donation for White Rose Foundation Of Little Rock

$

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