2026 Jazzy Jeans and Jewels

About this event
Join The Little Rock Links for an unforgettable VIP experience for 8. Guests of the lounge will be immersed in a refined setting featuring a charcuterie board for 8 people, beverages, thoughtful presentation, and cohesive design elements that reflect a modern, polished aesthetic. From soft lighting and plush seating to subtle branded details, every touchpoint will contribute to an environment that feels intimate, stylish, and distinctly VIP.
Enjoy an elevated experience with The Little Rock Links, including prominent seating for ten and one bottle champagne for your table to enjoy!
Join The Little Rock Links for a rockin' good time at a table for 10 as we celebrate 70 years of impact in the Central Arkansas community!
Add this to your table to enjoy your very own charcuterie board for you and your guests.
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