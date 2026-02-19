Gospel Scholarship Brunch 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Priority VIP table (seats 8 guests)
Logo on VIP table tent
Speaking opportunity (welcome or speaker introduction)
Public acknowledgment/announcement of sponsorship
Public acknowledgment on all social media posts & PR materials
Priority VIP table (seats 8 guests)
Logo on VIP table tent
Public acknowledgment/announcement of sponsorship
Public acknowledgment on all social media posts & PR materials
6 Tickets (General Seating)
Public acknowledgment/announcement of sponsorship
Public acknowledgment on all social media posts & PR materials
4 Tickets (General Admission)
Public acknowledgment/announcement of sponsorship
Public acknowledgment on all social media posts & PR materials
2 Tickets (General Admission)
Public acknowledgment/announcement of sponsorship
Public acknowledgment on all social media posts & PR materials
Individual Ticket (General Seating)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!