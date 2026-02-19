Queen City Alumni Chapter of NCA&TSU

Queen City Alumni Chapter of NCA&TSU

About this event

Gospel Scholarship Brunch 2026

Myers Park Presbyterian Church 2501 Oxford Pl

Charlotte, NC 28207, USA (Oxford Hall 2nd floor)

Signature Corporate Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Priority VIP table (seats 8 guests)
Logo on VIP table tent
Speaking opportunity (welcome or speaker introduction)
Public acknowledgment/announcement of sponsorship
Public acknowledgment on all social media posts & PR materials

Gold Corporate Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Priority VIP table (seats 8 guests)
Logo on VIP table tent
Public acknowledgment/announcement of sponsorship
Public acknowledgment on all social media posts & PR materials

Blue Sponsor
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 Tickets (General Seating)
Public acknowledgment/announcement of sponsorship
Public acknowledgment on all social media posts & PR materials

Pride Sponsor
$375
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Tickets (General Admission)
Public acknowledgment/announcement of sponsorship
Public acknowledgment on all social media posts & PR materials

Aggie Sponsor
$175
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Tickets (General Admission)
Public acknowledgment/announcement of sponsorship
Public acknowledgment on all social media posts & PR materials

General admission
$75

Individual Ticket (General Seating)

