JBES Spring Fest Auction

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Starting bid
Donated by Sienna Rae Hair Studio
Refresh your look and indulge in salon-quality self-care with this beautiful luxury hair care basket! Featuring premium Goldwell Dualsenses hair products and a generous $200 gift certificate to Sienna Rae Hair Studio, this package is perfect for anyone ready to be pampered.
Basket includes:
Whether you’re dreaming of a fresh cut, color refresh, or a full salon day, this basket delivers the ultimate hair care experience!
Starting bid
Donated by Huerta’s Albuquerque Jerky
Calling all jerky fans! This flavorful assortment from local favorite Huerta’s Albuquerque Jerky features a delicious variety of handcrafted jerky flavors with everything from savory and smoky to bold and spicy.
Includes specialty flavors such as:
Perfect for snack lovers, road trips, game days, camping, or anyone who appreciates unique New Mexico flavor with a kick! A tasty local treat you won’t want to miss.
Starting bid
Satisfy every sweet tooth with this delicious homemade dessert basket packed with beautifully crafted treats and snack favorites!
This indulgent basket includes:
Wrapped beautifully and ready for gifting, this basket is perfect for:
Starting bid
Donated by The Party Plug
Bring the fun to your next celebration with this colorful party-ready basket! Featuring a generous $200 gift card to The Party Plug along with Hawaiian shaved ice supplies and sweet extras, this basket is perfect for birthdays, summer parties, family gatherings, or any special occasion.
Basket includes:
Everything you need to turn an ordinary event into an unforgettable party!
Starting bid
Total Value: $300
Get ready for nonstop fun with this action-packed Dave & Buster’s themed basket! Perfect for kids, teens, and families, this basket is loaded with arcade-ready goodies, games, snacks, and fun accessories for the ultimate day out.
Basket includes:
Whether you’re heading to the arcade or planning a fun family outing, this basket is packed with excitement and entertainment for everyone!
Starting bid
A delicious assortment of fresh-baked treats from local favorite Great Harvest Bread Co. — perfect for breakfast lovers, snack enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates homemade-style baked goods!
This tasty basket includes a variety of bakery favorites such as:
Beautifully packaged and ready to enjoy, this basket is ideal for:
A warm, comforting basket filled with handcrafted baked goodness!
Starting bid
Handmade Original Art by Lara Sabo
Bring the beauty of the ocean into your home with this stunning handcrafted fused glass bowl. Created from premium Bullseye glass, this one-of-a-kind piece features flowing shades of deep cobalt, aqua, teal, and sea green that evoke rolling waves and coastal waters.
Approximately 8 inches wide, this elegant art bowl is perfect as a decorative centerpiece, catch-all dish, or display piece. Each detail was individually arranged and kiln-fused by hand, making this a truly unique functional artwork no one else will own.
A beautiful statement piece for glass art lovers, beach décor enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates handmade craftsmanship.
Starting bid
Enjoy a local favorite with this $25 Dion’s gift card display package! Perfect for pizza night, sandwiches, salads, or sweet treats from one of Albuquerque’s most loved restaurants.
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Feed the whole family — more than once! This delicious prize package includes 10 free bowls from Teriyaki Madness, valued at over $100.
Enjoy fresh, made-to-order teriyaki bowls packed with your choice of proteins, rice or noodles, and flavorful sides. Perfect for quick family dinners, lunch outings, or sharing with friends.
A fantastic local dining package for anyone who loves bold flavors and easy meals!
Starting bid
Feed the whole family — more than once! This delicious prize package includes 10 free bowls from Teriyaki Madness, valued at over $100.
Enjoy fresh, made-to-order teriyaki bowls packed with your choice of proteins, rice or noodles, and flavorful sides. Perfect for quick family dinners, lunch outings, or sharing with friends.
A fantastic local dining package for anyone who loves bold flavors and easy meals!
Starting bid
Fire up your next backyard BBQ with this grill lover’s dream basket! This fun and practical set includes a portable 16" burger grill, charcoal, grilling tools, skewers, seasonings, grill brush, spray bottle, hamburger press, meat thermometer, grill cleaner, wing rack, oven mitt, towel, and even everything you need for delicious s’mores by the fire. Perfect for summer cookouts, camping trips, tailgates, or family nights outdoors!
A great gift for the grill master in your life!
Starting bid
Bring color, creativity, and relaxation to your garden with this vibrant, hand-selected garden-themed basket full of tools, décor, and planting essentials!
This cheerful basket includes:
Perfect for:
A colorful and unique basket that combines practical gardening tools with whimsical outdoor décor for the ultimate gardening experience.
Starting bid
Get ready for the ultimate summer adventure! This HUGE “Fun in the Sun” package is packed with outdoor toys, water fun, games, and activities for kids and families to enjoy all season long.
This exciting bundle includes:
Perfect for backyard fun, pool days, family BBQs, and keeping kids entertained all summer long. A colorful, action-packed basket guaranteed to make a splash!
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate self-care experience! This relaxing spa basket is filled with cozy comforts and pampering essentials designed to help you unwind, recharge, and feel refreshed.
Basket includes a variety of spa and beauty goodies such as:
Whether you need a little “me time” or want to create the perfect at-home spa day, this basket is full of soothing surprises!
Starting bid
Make this summer one to remember with the Ultimate Summer Family Fun Basket! Packed with activities, treats, and family adventures, this basket has everything you need for fun-filled days and cozy nights together. Enjoy a family bowling outing at Skidmore’s Holiday Bowl, movie night at Regal Cinemas, snacks, games, outdoor toys, summer accessories, and more!
Basket includes:
Perfect for creating lasting summer memories with the whole family!
Starting bid
This blooming basket is packed with something for everyone! The Gift Card Garden features a colorful bouquet of popular gift cards perfect for dining out, coffee runs, shopping, movies, treats, gaming, and more. Whether you’re treating yourself, planning family nights, or knocking out your shopping list, this basket delivers flexibility and fun all year long.
Includes a variety of gift cards from favorite spots like:
Total value of $435.
Starting bid
Everything you need to stock a kitchen and start cooking in style! This beautifully coordinated kitchen collection is packed with cookware, utensils, small appliances, and serving essentials in calming sage and neutral tones.
This incredible basket includes:
Perfect for:
A practical and beautiful basket with everything needed to cook, bake, serve, and enjoy meals at home.
Starting bid
Packed with activities, toys, and colorful summer surprises, this basket is perfect for keeping kids entertained all season long!
Basket includes:
A fun-filled basket loaded with creative play, summer entertainment, and hands-on activities for kids!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Packed with treats, games, and family fun, this colorful Kindergarten basket is perfect for kids and game lovers alike! Enjoy an exciting mix of classic games, popular snacks, sweet treats, and a special IHOP gift card for a family outing.
Basket includes:
A fun-filled basket guaranteed to bring smiles, laughter, and family game nights!
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