JBES Spring Fest Auction

Donated by Sienna Rae Hair Studio

Refresh your look and indulge in salon-quality self-care with this beautiful luxury hair care basket! Featuring premium Goldwell Dualsenses hair products and a generous $200 gift certificate to Sienna Rae Hair Studio, this package is perfect for anyone ready to be pampered.

Basket includes:

$200 Sienna Rae Hair Studio gift certificate

Professional Goldwell shampoo and conditioner

Goldwell hair treatment and styling products

Decorative floral arrangement and keepsake basket

Whether you’re dreaming of a fresh cut, color refresh, or a full salon day, this basket delivers the ultimate hair care experience!