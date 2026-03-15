John Baker Parent Teacher Organization
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John Baker Parent Teacher Organization

About this event

Sales closed

JBES Spring Fest Auction

Pick-up location

12015 Tivoli Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111, USA

Luxury Hair Care & Salon Basket item
Luxury Hair Care & Salon Basket
$1

Starting bid

Donated by Sienna Rae Hair Studio

Refresh your look and indulge in salon-quality self-care with this beautiful luxury hair care basket! Featuring premium Goldwell Dualsenses hair products and a generous $200 gift certificate to Sienna Rae Hair Studio, this package is perfect for anyone ready to be pampered.

Basket includes:

  • $200 Sienna Rae Hair Studio gift certificate
  • Professional Goldwell shampoo and conditioner
  • Goldwell hair treatment and styling products
  • Decorative floral arrangement and keepsake basket

Whether you’re dreaming of a fresh cut, color refresh, or a full salon day, this basket delivers the ultimate hair care experience!

Jerky Lover’s Variety Pack item
Jerky Lover’s Variety Pack item
Jerky Lover’s Variety Pack
$1

Starting bid

Donated by Huerta’s Albuquerque Jerky

Calling all jerky fans! This flavorful assortment from local favorite Huerta’s Albuquerque Jerky features a delicious variety of handcrafted jerky flavors with everything from savory and smoky to bold and spicy.

Includes specialty flavors such as:

  • Teriyaki
  • Lemon Pepper
  • Green Chile Posole
  • Hot Cheeto
  • Habanero

Perfect for snack lovers, road trips, game days, camping, or anyone who appreciates unique New Mexico flavor with a kick! A tasty local treat you won’t want to miss.

Lorraine’s Sweet Creations Basket item
Lorraine’s Sweet Creations Basket item
Lorraine’s Sweet Creations Basket
$1

Starting bid

Satisfy every sweet tooth with this delicious homemade dessert basket packed with beautifully crafted treats and snack favorites!

This indulgent basket includes:

  • 1 dozen custom decorated sugar cookies
  • 1 dozen chocolate-dipped pretzel rods
  • 1 dozen chocolate-dipped Oreos
  • Cashew and peanut clusters
  • Bag of pistachios
  • Bag of M&M’s
  • Bag of salted peanuts
  • Chocolate Kisses

Wrapped beautifully and ready for gifting, this basket is perfect for:

  • Dessert lovers
  • Family movie nights
  • Office treats
  • Parties and celebrations
  • Sharing… or keeping all to yourself!
Ultimate Party Package Basket item
Ultimate Party Package Basket
$1

Starting bid

Donated by The Party Plug

Bring the fun to your next celebration with this colorful party-ready basket! Featuring a generous $200 gift card to The Party Plug along with Hawaiian shaved ice supplies and sweet extras, this basket is perfect for birthdays, summer parties, family gatherings, or any special occasion.

Basket includes:

  • $200 gift card to The Party Plug
  • Hawaiian Shaved Ice machine and supplies
  • Flavor syrups and party treats
  • Festive serving accessories and décor

Everything you need to turn an ordinary event into an unforgettable party!

Dave & Buster’s Ultimate Fun Basket item
Dave & Buster’s Ultimate Fun Basket
$1

Starting bid

Total Value: $300

Get ready for nonstop fun with this action-packed Dave & Buster’s themed basket! Perfect for kids, teens, and families, this basket is loaded with arcade-ready goodies, games, snacks, and fun accessories for the ultimate day out.

Basket includes:

  • Dave & Buster’s game cards and fun gear
  • Candy and sweet treats
  • Collectible toys and prizes
  • Sunglasses, cups, and novelty accessories
  • Mini games and family fun items

Whether you’re heading to the arcade or planning a fun family outing, this basket is packed with excitement and entertainment for everyone!

Great Harvest Gift Basket item
Great Harvest Gift Basket item
Great Harvest Gift Basket
$1

Starting bid

A delicious assortment of fresh-baked treats from local favorite Great Harvest Bread Co. — perfect for breakfast lovers, snack enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates homemade-style baked goods!

This tasty basket includes a variety of bakery favorites such as:

  • Fresh baked bread loaf
  • Lemon Pecan Biscotti
  • Cranberry Orange Biscotti
  • Chocolate Rush Brownie
  • Big Kahuna Bar
  • La Luz Trail Bar
  • Additional sweet treats and baked goodies

Beautifully packaged and ready to enjoy, this basket is ideal for:

  • Coffee and tea lovers
  • Family breakfasts
  • Office sharing
  • Dessert fans
  • Anyone who loves local bakery treats

A warm, comforting basket filled with handcrafted baked goodness!

Ocean Tide Fused Glass Bowl item
Ocean Tide Fused Glass Bowl item
Ocean Tide Fused Glass Bowl item
Ocean Tide Fused Glass Bowl
$1

Starting bid

Handmade Original Art by Lara Sabo

Bring the beauty of the ocean into your home with this stunning handcrafted fused glass bowl. Created from premium Bullseye glass, this one-of-a-kind piece features flowing shades of deep cobalt, aqua, teal, and sea green that evoke rolling waves and coastal waters.

Approximately 8 inches wide, this elegant art bowl is perfect as a decorative centerpiece, catch-all dish, or display piece. Each detail was individually arranged and kiln-fused by hand, making this a truly unique functional artwork no one else will own.

A beautiful statement piece for glass art lovers, beach décor enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates handmade craftsmanship.

Dion's Gift Card item
Dion's Gift Card
$1

Starting bid

Enjoy a local favorite with this $25 Dion’s gift card display package! Perfect for pizza night, sandwiches, salads, or sweet treats from one of Albuquerque’s most loved restaurants.

Teriyaki Madness Free Bowls - 1 item
Teriyaki Madness Free Bowls - 1
$1

Starting bid

Feed the whole family — more than once! This delicious prize package includes 10 free bowls from Teriyaki Madness, valued at over $100.

Enjoy fresh, made-to-order teriyaki bowls packed with your choice of proteins, rice or noodles, and flavorful sides. Perfect for quick family dinners, lunch outings, or sharing with friends.

A fantastic local dining package for anyone who loves bold flavors and easy meals!

Teriyaki Madness Free Bowls - 2 item
Teriyaki Madness Free Bowls - 2
$1

Starting bid

Feed the whole family — more than once! This delicious prize package includes 10 free bowls from Teriyaki Madness, valued at over $100.

Enjoy fresh, made-to-order teriyaki bowls packed with your choice of proteins, rice or noodles, and flavorful sides. Perfect for quick family dinners, lunch outings, or sharing with friends.

A fantastic local dining package for anyone who loves bold flavors and easy meals!

Martinez Class Basket - Grill item
Martinez Class Basket - Grill item
Martinez Class Basket - Grill item
Martinez Class Basket - Grill
$1

Starting bid

Fire up your next backyard BBQ with this grill lover’s dream basket! This fun and practical set includes a portable 16" burger grill, charcoal, grilling tools, skewers, seasonings, grill brush, spray bottle, hamburger press, meat thermometer, grill cleaner, wing rack, oven mitt, towel, and even everything you need for delicious s’mores by the fire. Perfect for summer cookouts, camping trips, tailgates, or family nights outdoors!

A great gift for the grill master in your life!

Gonzalez Class Basket - Gardening & Houseplants item
Gonzalez Class Basket - Gardening & Houseplants item
Gonzalez Class Basket - Gardening & Houseplants item
Gonzalez Class Basket - Gardening & Houseplants
$1

Starting bid

Bring color, creativity, and relaxation to your garden with this vibrant, hand-selected garden-themed basket full of tools, décor, and planting essentials!

This cheerful basket includes:

  • Beautiful Talavera-style planters and décor
  • Decorative ceramic turtles and garden accents
  • Gardening gloves and hand tools
  • Trowels, pruners, and planting supplies
  • Flower bulbs and wildflower seed packets
  • Plant markers and watering accessories
  • Solar lighting and outdoor décor pieces
  • Garden kneeler/sit pad
  • Pots, trays, and additional gardening essentials

Perfect for:

  • Garden lovers
  • Patio refreshes
  • Spring planting
  • Outdoor decorating
  • Anyone who enjoys flowers, sunshine, and getting their hands in the dirt!

A colorful and unique basket that combines practical gardening tools with whimsical outdoor décor for the ultimate gardening experience.

Hickman Class Basket - Fun in The Sun item
Hickman Class Basket - Fun in The Sun item
Hickman Class Basket - Fun in The Sun item
Hickman Class Basket - Fun in The Sun
$1

Starting bid

Get ready for the ultimate summer adventure! This HUGE “Fun in the Sun” package is packed with outdoor toys, water fun, games, and activities for kids and families to enjoy all season long.

This exciting bundle includes:

  • Multiple water blasters & water guns
  • Reusable water balloons
  • Bubble blasters, bubble wands & giant bubble solution
  • Palm tree and popsicle water bottles
  • Beach balls, dive toys & pool fun
  • Sidewalk chalk, markers & coloring activities
  • Yard games and summer-themed décor
  • Plus even more surprise summer goodies!

Perfect for backyard fun, pool days, family BBQs, and keeping kids entertained all summer long. A colorful, action-packed basket guaranteed to make a splash! 

Eggleton (Brady) Class Basket - Spa Day item
Eggleton (Brady) Class Basket - Spa Day item
Eggleton (Brady) Class Basket - Spa Day
$1

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate self-care experience! This relaxing spa basket is filled with cozy comforts and pampering essentials designed to help you unwind, recharge, and feel refreshed.

Basket includes a variety of spa and beauty goodies such as:

  • Plush spa headband and fuzzy socks
  • Bath and body products
  • Face masks and skincare items
  • Loofahs and spa accessories
  • Beauty tools and self-care essentials
  • Soft, cozy comfort items perfect for a relaxing night in

Whether you need a little “me time” or want to create the perfect at-home spa day, this basket is full of soothing surprises!

Pillars Class Basket - Summer Adventure item
Pillars Class Basket - Summer Adventure item
Pillars Class Basket - Summer Adventure item
Pillars Class Basket - Summer Adventure
$1

Starting bid

Make this summer one to remember with the Ultimate Summer Family Fun Basket! Packed with activities, treats, and family adventures, this basket has everything you need for fun-filled days and cozy nights together. Enjoy a family bowling outing at Skidmore’s Holiday Bowl, movie night at Regal Cinemas, snacks, games, outdoor toys, summer accessories, and more!

Basket includes:

  • Family Summer Bowling Pass for Skidmore’s Holiday Bowl
  • Arcade cards for Skidmore’s Holiday Bowl
  • $25 Buffalo Wild Wings gift card
  • $25 Regal Cinemas gift card
  • Family games and activity books
  • Popcorn, candy, and summer snacks
  • Reusable water bottles, sunglasses, bubble wands, and outdoor fun items
  • Adorable watermelon tote bag set

Perfect for creating lasting summer memories with the whole family!

2nd Grade Gift Card Basket item
2nd Grade Gift Card Basket item
2nd Grade Gift Card Basket
$1

Starting bid

This blooming basket is packed with something for everyone! The Gift Card Garden features a colorful bouquet of popular gift cards perfect for dining out, coffee runs, shopping, movies, treats, gaming, and more. Whether you’re treating yourself, planning family nights, or knocking out your shopping list, this basket delivers flexibility and fun all year long.

Includes a variety of gift cards from favorite spots like:

  • Amazon
  • Starbucks
  • Chick-fil-A
  • Chipotle
  • Crumbl Cookies
  • Regal Cinemas
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • And many more!

Total value of $435.

Shoemaker Class Basket - Kitchen Galore item
Shoemaker Class Basket - Kitchen Galore item
Shoemaker Class Basket - Kitchen Galore item
Shoemaker Class Basket - Kitchen Galore
$1

Starting bid

Everything you need to stock a kitchen and start cooking in style! This beautifully coordinated kitchen collection is packed with cookware, utensils, small appliances, and serving essentials in calming sage and neutral tones.

This incredible basket includes:

  • Hand mixer, toaster, crockpot & coffee maker
  • Non-stick skillet and mixing bowls
  • Measuring cups & spoons
  • Whisks, serving spoons, spatulas & wooden utensils
  • Cheese grater, ice cream scoop & can opener
  • Plates, cereal bowls & coffee mugs
  • Cutting boards, oven mitts & hot pads
  • Plus additional kitchen and cooking accessories!

Perfect for:

  • Newlyweds
  • College students
  • First apartments
  • Home chefs
  • Housewarming gifts
  • Anyone ready for a kitchen refresh!

A practical and beautiful basket with everything needed to cook, bake, serve, and enjoy meals at home.

IGS Class Basket - Summer Fun item
IGS Class Basket - Summer Fun item
IGS Class Basket - Summer Fun
$1

Starting bid

Packed with activities, toys, and colorful summer surprises, this basket is perfect for keeping kids entertained all season long!

Basket includes:

  • LEGO DC Batman vehicle set
  • Minecraft-themed toy set
  • Colorful outdoor and travel activity games
  • Scented slime and sensory fun items
  • Reusable cups and summer drinkware
  • Bubble and outdoor play accessories
  • Assorted toys, activities, and kid-friendly surprises

A fun-filled basket loaded with creative play, summer entertainment, and hands-on activities for kids!

Kindergarten Class Basket - Snacks/Game Night - Blue item
Kindergarten Class Basket - Snacks/Game Night - Blue item
Kindergarten Class Basket - Snacks/Game Night - Blue
$1

Starting bid

Kindergarten Class Basket - Snacks/Game Night - Yellow item
Kindergarten Class Basket - Snacks/Game Night - Yellow item
Kindergarten Class Basket - Snacks/Game Night - Yellow item
Kindergarten Class Basket - Snacks/Game Night - Yellow
$1

Starting bid

Packed with treats, games, and family fun, this colorful Kindergarten basket is perfect for kids and game lovers alike! Enjoy an exciting mix of classic games, popular snacks, sweet treats, and a special IHOP gift card for a family outing.

Basket includes:

  • $25 IHOP gift card
  • Classic and family games including Sorry!, Jenga, UNO Super Mario, and Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza
  • Candy and snack favorites like Sour Patch Kids, Nutella biscuits, Goldfish, and more
  • Fun activity items and kid-friendly surprises
  • Rolling storage cart perfect for toys, games, or snacks

A fun-filled basket guaranteed to bring smiles, laughter, and family game nights!

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