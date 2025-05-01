JBJMGC-2025 @ Carrollwood Country Club

Presenting sponsor designation: 6th Annual Jack
Brubaker Jr. Memorial Golf Classic presented by
"Jackson Lewis"
⦁Organization name and logo on all advertising
and promotional materials
⦁Twelve (12) player entries
⦁Banner at Registration Table and post-
tournament luncheon
⦁Opportunity to speak at awards program
⦁Reserved VIP table at lunch
⦁Twelve (12) Super Packs: Putting Contest,
Mulligan and Raffle Tickets
⦁Premier recognition on website
⦁Organization name & logo located with Title
Sponsor designation at all 18 holes
⦁Right of first refusal for future Title Sponsorship
opportunities
⦁Four (4) player entries
⦁Signage on five (5) tee boxes
⦁Premium recognition on promotional
materials and at event
⦁Corporate logo listed on banner
⦁Corporate banner displayed at
tournament
⦁Reserved VIP table at lunch
⦁Premium recognition on website
⦁Four (4) Super Packs: Putting Contest,
Mulligan and Raffle Tickets
⦁Four (4) player entries
⦁Signage on three (3) tee boxes
⦁Four (4) Super Packs: Putting Contest,
Mulligan and Raffle Tickets
⦁Banner recognition
⦁Premium recognition on website and
marketing materials
⦁Digital displays and visibility
⦁Four (4) player entries
⦁Signage on two (2) tee boxes
⦁Recognition on website
⦁Digital displays and visibility
Player entries include: Green Fees, Cart, Continental
Breakfast, Beverages, Lunch, Goodie Bag and much more...
⦁Two Available
⦁Signage at Lunch
⦁Four (4) player entries
⦁Website and event recognition
⦁Two Available
⦁Signage on Beverage Cart
⦁Four (4) player entries
⦁Website and event recognition
⦁One Available
⦁Two (2) player entries
⦁Prominent signage on putting green and
display table (table not provided)
⦁Website and event recognition
**Liquor bottles on the putting green to hit by golfers;
1 bottle per player if they hit the bottle.
⦁12 Available (NEW this year!)
⦁Tent at hole (tent, table and chairs not provided)
⦁Website and event recognition
⦁Company representative stationed at hole tee to engage with golfers, distribute promotional
materials, giveaways / swag, beverages and snacks*
(*Cannot be alcohol or heavy food per event site rules)
⦁4 Available (NEW this year!) ⦁Patio Sponsor related to "Golfers Health" ⦁Snacks, Water, Hydration Welcome ⦁Patio Sponsor will be outside clubhouse on patio deck & closer to putting green ⦁Patio Sponsors show in the morning & welcome for lunch later ⦁Bring own tent or presentation banner & table
⦁One Available
⦁Website and event recognition
⦁One Available
⦁Website and event recognition
⦁One Available
⦁Signage at Clubhouse Patio
⦁Two (2) player entries
⦁Website and event recognition
⦁One Available
⦁Signage, all Par 3's
⦁Two (2) player entries
⦁Website and event recognition
⦁One Available
⦁Signage at Cannon Shoot
⦁Two (2) player entries
⦁Website and event recognition
⦁One Available
⦁Website and event recognition
⦁One Available
⦁Website and event recognition ⦁Man or Woman
