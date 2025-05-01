JBJMGC-2025 @ Carrollwood Country Club

Presenting sponsor designation: 6th Annual Jack

Brubaker Jr. Memorial Golf Classic presented by

"Jackson Lewis"

⦁Organization name and logo on all advertising

and promotional materials

⦁Twelve (12) player entries

⦁Banner at Registration Table and post-

tournament luncheon

⦁Opportunity to speak at awards program

⦁Reserved VIP table at lunch

⦁Twelve (12) Super Packs: Putting Contest,

Mulligan and Raffle Tickets

⦁Premier recognition on website

⦁Organization name & logo located with Title

Sponsor designation at all 18 holes

⦁Right of first refusal for future Title Sponsorship

opportunities