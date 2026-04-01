Jblock Student Auction 2026

Think you're a strategic mastermind? Here's your chance to prove it — or be completely humbled by a couple of teenagers. Brothers Mitchell and Samuel Thornton will bring the games, explain the rules, and guide up to 4 players through 2 hours of deeply satisfying tabletop strategy. Perfect for a family game night upgrade, a friend group looking for something new, or anyone who's been curious about modern board games but didn't know where to start.

Featured games include Root — the asymmetric woodland warfare classic · plus a rotating selection of the latest strategy titles handpicked by your hosts. Every game is taught from scratch, so no experience needed — just a competitive spirit and a willingness to lose gracefully.