Jblock Student Auction 2026

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Nathan offers fresh, homemade baked goods that bring comfort and joy with every bite. Get em while they're hot!
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Nathan provides fun, responsible childcare so you can enjoy a worry-free night out.
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Nathan offers patient and encouraging tutoring to help students build confidence and succeed.
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Nathan will tackle yard work and cleaning projects with energy and attention to detail.
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Nathan provides loving care and reliable walks to keep your pets happy and healthy.
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Nathan will help you confidently learn how to navigate public transit like a pro.
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Need some help with those tricky notes? Xavier makes learning violin fun, approachable, and maybe even impressive.
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Xavier fixes the tech chaos so everything just works like it should.
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Xavier helps math finally make sense (yes, really). Choose him if you want a tutor with patience, humor and great teaching skills.
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Xavier helps turn your ideas into writing you’re actually proud of.
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Xavier, a pro in the water, wants to help you feel confident in the water—one splash at a time.
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Xavier shows up ready to help—whether it’s pets or projects, he’s got it handled.
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Bring your trained furry friend to Kathleen for a weekend of extra love, cuddles, and care.
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Bring your small critter for 2–3 days of Kathleen’s attentive care.
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Warm, crusty, tangy loaf made with Kathleen’s amazing starter. Starter can be shared!
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Your favorite cookie, made with love (chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, or your pick).
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Kathleen will bake your favorite pie from scratch—apple, cherry, pecan… you name it!
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Fudgy, chewy, gooey treats baked with love—your choice!
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Packed with love—and maybe a little magic—this granola will make your taste buds dance!
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Second chance to grab some of Barbara's crunchy, flavorful, gluten-free granola that’s perfect for cereal, yogurt, or straight from the jar.
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Barbara's face painting experience is all about color, creativity, and a little bit of whimsy. Perfect for kids (or kids-at-heart), this is your chance to step into a world of fun for a day.
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Aurelia creates a fun, safe space where kids are cared for and actually have a great time. (For up to 3 kiddos)
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Aurelia helps you reach new heights (literally) with fun, beginner-friendly climbing lessons.
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Aurelia bakes cookies that are cool, chocolatey, and dangerously easy to finish.
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Ever wanted a grown-up evening out without the logistics of finding a sitter? Here's your chance. Lowell 9th grader, Mitchell Thornton will come to your home for up to 4 hours of responsible, fun-filled childcare — games, snacks, and bedtime handled.
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Heading out of town or just need a weekend break from pet duty? Lowell 9th grader, Mitchell Thornton will drop in to feed, play with, and generally adore your pet while you're away. From fluffy to scaly, all creatures welcome. Includes two weekend days and up to 4 visits.
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Your dog deserves adventure. Your schedule disagrees. Enter 7th grader, Samuel Thornton, your dog walker — enthusiastic, reliable, and genuinely thrilled to spend 45 minutes being dragged around the neighborhood by your enthusiastic pup.
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Heading out of town or just need a weekend break from pet duty? Gateway Middle school 7th grader, Samuel Thornton will drop in to feed, play with, and generally adore your pet while you're away. From fluffy to scaly, all creatures welcome. Includes two weekend days and up to 4 visits.
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Got a garden that's gone rogue? A lawn that's starting to look like a nature documentary? Brothers Mitchell and Samuel Thornton will show up, roll up their sleeves, and get it sorted — mowing, weeding, raking, hauling. No job too dirty.
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You know that garage. That attic. That pile in the corner of the spare room that has somehow become a permanent fixture. Brothers Mitchell and Samuel Thornton are here to help you deal with it — no judgment, no complaints, just cheerful hard work. Think of it as spring cleaning, but you don't have to lift a finger.
Hauling & heavy lifting · moving boxes or furniture. Garage cleanouts · attic or basement organization. Donation runs · junk sorting · general heavy-duty tidying
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Think you're a strategic mastermind? Here's your chance to prove it — or be completely humbled by a couple of teenagers. Brothers Mitchell and Samuel Thornton will bring the games, explain the rules, and guide up to 4 players through 2 hours of deeply satisfying tabletop strategy. Perfect for a family game night upgrade, a friend group looking for something new, or anyone who's been curious about modern board games but didn't know where to start.
Featured games include Root — the asymmetric woodland warfare classic · plus a rotating selection of the latest strategy titles handpicked by your hosts. Every game is taught from scratch, so no experience needed — just a competitive spirit and a willingness to lose gracefully.
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Quinn delivers a dozen warm, made-to-order cookies straight to your door—yes, it’s as good as it sounds.
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Let Quinn take care of dinner for you with a custom, home-cooked meal made just for you.
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Ellis and Trey will deliver homemade treats that make any day instantly better.
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The Olson brothers will plan a Park Playdate with your kids, or watch them at your house for up to 3 hours.
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Meet Finn—your pup’s new best friend 🐾
Offering dog-sitting full of walks, playtime, and plenty of love, Finn will make sure your furry friend is safe, happy, and just a little bit spoiled.
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Offering sports coaching packed with energy, encouragement, and skill-building, Finn will help athletes grow their game and have a great time doing it.
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Give your favorite pieces a second life! Kaylee will mend, patch, and refresh your well-loved clothes so they’re ready to be worn (and loved) again.
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Give Kaylee your sizes and preferences and let me do the digging for you! I’ll thrift unique, stylish finds tailored to your vibe—sustainable, affordable, and one-of-a-kind.
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Give Kaylee your preferences in genre and let me find 3-4 books that could change your world!
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That to-do list haunting you? Kaylee's got it. From errands to random tasks, I’ll help you finally check things off and breathe a little easier.
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Enjoy a dozen homemade, celiac-safe cookies—gluten-free, thoughtfully prepared, and full of flavor.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!