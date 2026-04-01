City Church San Francisco
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City Church San Francisco

About this event

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Jblock Student Auction 2026

Baking/Homemade Dishes item
Baking/Homemade Dishes
$20

Starting bid

Nathan offers fresh, homemade baked goods that bring comfort and joy with every bite. Get em while they're hot!

Babysitting item
Babysitting
$30

Starting bid

Nathan provides fun, responsible childcare so you can enjoy a worry-free night out.

Tutoring (6th grade and lower) item
Tutoring (6th grade and lower)
$20

Starting bid

Nathan offers patient and encouraging tutoring to help students build confidence and succeed.

Yard Work/House Projects item
Yard Work/House Projects
$35

Starting bid

Nathan will tackle yard work and cleaning projects with energy and attention to detail.

Pet Sitting/Dog Walking item
Pet Sitting/Dog Walking
$35

Starting bid

Nathan provides loving care and reliable walks to keep your pets happy and healthy.

Public Transit 101 item
Public Transit 101
$25

Starting bid

Nathan will help you confidently learn how to navigate public transit like a pro.

Violin Lessons item
Violin Lessons
$25

Starting bid

Need some help with those tricky notes? Xavier makes learning violin fun, approachable, and maybe even impressive.

Audio-Visual Engineering Help item
Audio-Visual Engineering Help
$35

Starting bid

Xavier fixes the tech chaos so everything just works like it should.


Math Tutoring (Up to Algebra 2) item
Math Tutoring (Up to Algebra 2)
$25

Starting bid

Xavier helps math finally make sense (yes, really). Choose him if you want a tutor with patience, humor and great teaching skills.


Writing Tutoring item
Writing Tutoring
$25

Starting bid

Xavier helps turn your ideas into writing you’re actually proud of.

Swim Lessons Mentor item
Swim Lessons Mentor
$35

Starting bid

Xavier, a pro in the water, wants to help you feel confident in the water—one splash at a time.

Teenage Assistant item
Teenage Assistant
$35

Starting bid

Xavier shows up ready to help—whether it’s pets or projects, he’s got it handled.

Large Pet Sitting Weekend (2-3 days) item
Large Pet Sitting Weekend (2-3 days)
$150

Starting bid

Bring your trained furry friend to Kathleen for a weekend of extra love, cuddles, and care.

Small Petting Sitting (2-3 Days) item
Small Petting Sitting (2-3 Days)
$50

Starting bid

Bring your small critter for 2–3 days of Kathleen’s attentive care.

Fresh Sourdough item
Fresh Sourdough
$10

Starting bid

Warm, crusty, tangy loaf made with Kathleen’s amazing starter. Starter can be shared!

Homemade Cookies item
Homemade Cookies
$10

Starting bid

Your favorite cookie, made with love (chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, or your pick).

Homemade Pie item
Homemade Pie
$10

Starting bid

Kathleen will bake your favorite pie from scratch—apple, cherry, pecan… you name it!

Homemade Brownies/Brookies/Bars item
Homemade Brownies/Brookies/Bars
$10

Starting bid

Fudgy, chewy, gooey treats baked with love—your choice!

Gluten Free Granola #1 item
Gluten Free Granola #1
$20

Starting bid

Packed with love—and maybe a little magic—this granola will make your taste buds dance!

Gluten Free Granola #2 item
Gluten Free Granola #2
$20

Starting bid

Second chance to grab some of Barbara's crunchy, flavorful, gluten-free granola that’s perfect for cereal, yogurt, or straight from the jar.

Face Painting Birthday/Event (2hrs) item
Face Painting Birthday/Event (2hrs)
$30

Starting bid

Barbara's face painting experience is all about color, creativity, and a little bit of whimsy. Perfect for kids (or kids-at-heart), this is your chance to step into a world of fun for a day.

Babysitting item
Babysitting
$20

Starting bid

Aurelia creates a fun, safe space where kids are cared for and actually have a great time. (For up to 3 kiddos)

Rock Climbing Lessons item
Rock Climbing Lessons
$50

Starting bid

Aurelia helps you reach new heights (literally) with fun, beginner-friendly climbing lessons.

A Dozen Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies item
A Dozen Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies
$20

Starting bid

Aurelia bakes cookies that are cool, chocolatey, and dangerously easy to finish.

Parents' Night Off item
Parents' Night Off
$40

Starting bid

Ever wanted a grown-up evening out without the logistics of finding a sitter? Here's your chance. Lowell 9th grader, Mitchell Thornton will come to your home for up to 4 hours of responsible, fun-filled childcare — games, snacks, and bedtime handled.

Furry Family Care item
Furry Family Care
$25

Starting bid

Heading out of town or just need a weekend break from pet duty? Lowell 9th grader, Mitchell Thornton will drop in to feed, play with, and generally adore your pet while you're away. From fluffy to scaly, all creatures welcome. Includes two weekend days and up to 4 visits.

Dog Duty item
Dog Duty
$20

Starting bid

Your dog deserves adventure. Your schedule disagrees. Enter 7th grader, Samuel Thornton, your dog walker — enthusiastic, reliable, and genuinely thrilled to spend 45 minutes being dragged around the neighborhood by your enthusiastic pup.

Furry Family Care item
Furry Family Care
$25

Starting bid

Heading out of town or just need a weekend break from pet duty? Gateway Middle school 7th grader, Samuel Thornton will drop in to feed, play with, and generally adore your pet while you're away. From fluffy to scaly, all creatures welcome. Includes two weekend days and up to 4 visits.


Garden Glow Up item
Garden Glow Up
$40

Starting bid

Got a garden that's gone rogue? A lawn that's starting to look like a nature documentary? Brothers Mitchell and Samuel Thornton will show up, roll up their sleeves, and get it sorted — mowing, weeding, raking, hauling. No job too dirty.

Young Man-ual Labor item
Young Man-ual Labor
$40

Starting bid

You know that garage. That attic. That pile in the corner of the spare room that has somehow become a permanent fixture. Brothers Mitchell and Samuel Thornton are here to help you deal with it — no judgment, no complaints, just cheerful hard work. Think of it as spring cleaning, but you don't have to lift a finger.

Hauling & heavy lifting · moving boxes or furniture. Garage cleanouts · attic or basement organization. Donation runs · junk sorting · general heavy-duty tidying


Level Up Your Game Night item
Level Up Your Game Night
$40

Starting bid

Think you're a strategic mastermind? Here's your chance to prove it — or be completely humbled by a couple of teenagers. Brothers Mitchell and Samuel Thornton will bring the games, explain the rules, and guide up to 4 players through 2 hours of deeply satisfying tabletop strategy. Perfect for a family game night upgrade, a friend group looking for something new, or anyone who's been curious about modern board games but didn't know where to start.

Featured games include Root — the asymmetric woodland warfare classic · plus a rotating selection of the latest strategy titles handpicked by your hosts. Every game is taught from scratch, so no experience needed — just a competitive spirit and a willingness to lose gracefully.

Custom Cookie Delivery (a dozen) item
Custom Cookie Delivery (a dozen)
$30

Starting bid

Quinn delivers a dozen warm, made-to-order cookies straight to your door—yes, it’s as good as it sounds.

Personal Chef Dinner item
Personal Chef Dinner
$100

Starting bid

Let Quinn take care of dinner for you with a custom, home-cooked meal made just for you.

Olson Baked Goods Delivery item
Olson Baked Goods Delivery
$50

Starting bid

Ellis and Trey will deliver homemade treats that make any day instantly better.


Babysitting/Park Playdate (up to 3hrs) item
Babysitting/Park Playdate (up to 3hrs)
$100

Starting bid

The Olson brothers will plan a Park Playdate with your kids, or watch them at your house for up to 3 hours.

Dog Sitting item
Dog Sitting
$20

Starting bid

Meet Finn—your pup’s new best friend 🐾

Offering dog-sitting full of walks, playtime, and plenty of love, Finn will make sure your furry friend is safe, happy, and just a little bit spoiled.

Sports Coach item
Sports Coach
$35

Starting bid

Offering sports coaching packed with energy, encouragement, and skill-building, Finn will help athletes grow their game and have a great time doing it.

Clothing Mending item
Clothing Mending
$25

Starting bid

Give your favorite pieces a second life! Kaylee will mend, patch, and refresh your well-loved clothes so they’re ready to be worn (and loved) again.

Personal Thrifted Finds item
Personal Thrifted Finds
$50

Starting bid

Give Kaylee your sizes and preferences and let me do the digging for you! I’ll thrift unique, stylish finds tailored to your vibe—sustainable, affordable, and one-of-a-kind.


Custom Book Bundle item
Custom Book Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Give Kaylee your preferences in genre and let me find 3-4 books that could change your world!


To-Do List Takeover item
To-Do List Takeover
$50

Starting bid

That to-do list haunting you? Kaylee's got it. From errands to random tasks, I’ll help you finally check things off and breathe a little easier.

Celiac Safe Cookies item
Celiac Safe Cookies
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a dozen homemade, celiac-safe cookies—gluten-free, thoughtfully prepared, and full of flavor.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!