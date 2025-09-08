JC Bermudez Doral Senior High PTSA

Offered by

JC Bermudez Doral Senior High PTSA

About this shop

JC Bermudez Doral Senior High PTSA

PTSA Member - Parent/Guardian item
PTSA Member - Parent/Guardian
$15

Membership for a Parent or Guardian. If you want to register your daugther or son, students at JCBD, please select the student Membership icon. Thank you!


**Zeffy contribution OPTIONAL. Select 'OTHER' at checkout to OPT OUT.**

PTSA Member- Student item
PTSA Member- Student
$10

Members register individually, as a student or as a parent. The option you are selecting is for a JCBD student. If you want to register as a parent, please, select the icon for Parents/Guardians. Thank you!


**Zeffy contribution OPTIONAL. Select 'OTHER' at checkout to OPT OUT.**

PTSA Member- Faculty/Staff item
PTSA Member- Faculty/Staff
$10

Faculty/Staff membership. If you have a child at JCBD and want to register her or him, select the icon for Student Membership. Thank you!


**Zeffy contribution OPTIONAL. Select 'OTHER' at checkout to OPT OUT.**

Sweater-Crew Neck item
Sweater-Crew Neck
$35

Crew neck sweater that can be worn daily.

**Please note that all purchased items will be delivered at school during lunch or after school. Any questions, please contact [email protected]


**Zeffy contribution OPTIONAL. Select 'OTHER' at checkout to OPT OUT.**

Long Sleeve T-shirt (Friday Shirt) item
Long Sleeve T-shirt (Friday Shirt)
$25

Long Sleeve T-shirt with big hammer on the front and thunder sleeve. This can be worn on Friday's with uniform pants.


**Please note that all purchased items will be delivered at school during lunch or after school.Any questions, please contact [email protected]


**Zeffy contribution OPTIONAL. Select 'OTHER' at checkout to OPT OUT.**

Spirit Shirt - Blue (Friday Shirt) item
Spirit Shirt - Blue (Friday Shirt)
$20

Blue, short sleeved tshirt to be worn on Friday's with school uniform bottoms.

**Please note that all purchased items will be delivered at school during lunch or after school. Any questions, please contact [email protected]


**Zeffy contribution OPTIONAL. Select 'OTHER' at checkout to OPT OUT.**

Thunder Hammer item
Thunder Hammer
$17

Thunder Hammer
Soft hammer, hard handle.

Product Dimensions: 3.25 x 11.63 x 6.25 inches
Item Weight: 9.2 ounces


**Zeffy contribution OPTIONAL. Select 'OTHER' at checkout to OPT OUT.**

Thunder Tote item
Thunder Tote
$10

14 1/2” W x 15 1/2” H


**Zeffy contribution OPTIONAL. Select 'OTHER' at checkout to OPT OUT.**

Pair of Pom Poms item
Pair of Pom Poms
$3

2 pom poms (1 pair)

Blue, white and gold with handle


**Zeffy contribution OPTIONAL. Select 'OTHER' at checkout to OPT OUT.**

Umbrella item
Umbrella
$10

Blue umbrella with Thunder logo.


**Zeffy contribution OPTIONAL. Select 'OTHER' at checkout to OPT OUT.**

Water Bottle 26oz item
Water Bottle 26oz
$10

Stainless steel 26 oz bottle

Silver with logo


**Zeffy contribution OPTIONAL. Select 'OTHER' at checkout to OPT OUT.**

Add a donation for JC Bermudez Doral Senior High PTSA

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!