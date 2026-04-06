Community Foundation of Jackson County

Hosted by

Community Foundation of Jackson County

About this event

JCCF Community Benefit Dinner 2026 w/ Scott Hamilton

8832 Point Pleasant Rd

Millwood, WV 25262, USA

General Admission ticket
$75

2026 JCCF, Inc. Community Benefit Dinner
General Admission Ticket
Good for One (1) Individual Seat at the celebration.

MVP Diamond Level ticket
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

2026 JCCF, Inc. Community Benefit Dinner MVP Diamond Sponsorship. This level of giving will receive the following at the dinner: Two (2) Tables of 10 = 20 seats Ten (10) VIP Reception Tickets including pictures with Scott Hamilton, 7 Sponsor Recognition Newspaper Ads Company representation at other JCCF, Inc. Special Events

Platinum
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

2026 JCCF, Inc. Community Benefit Dinner Platinum Sponsorship. This level of giving will receive the following at the dinner: Two (2) Tables of 8 = 16 seats Eight (8) VIP Reception Tickets including pictures with Scott Hamilton Sponsor Recognition Newspaper Ads Company representation at other JCCF, Inc. Special Events

Gold Level ticket
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

2026 JCCF, Inc. Community Benefit Dinner
Gold Level Sponsorship
This level of giving will receive the following at the dinner:
One (1) Tables = 8 seats
Four (4) VIP Reception Tickets including pictures with Scott Hamilton
5 Sponsor Recognition Newspaper Ads
Company representation at other JCCF, Inc. Special Events
eligible for tax credits (when available) for their charitable donation.

Gold Level +
$6,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

2026 JCCF, Inc. Community Benefit Dinner
Gold Level Sponsorship
This level of giving will receive the following at the dinner:
One (1) Tables = 10 seats
Six (6) VIP Reception Tickets including pictures with Scott Hamilton
5 Sponsor Recognition Newspaper Ads
Company representation at other JCCF, Inc. Special Events
eligible for tax credits (when available) for their charitable donation.

Silver Level ticket
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

2026 JCCF, Inc. Community Benefit Dinner
Silver Level Sponsorship
This level of giving will receive the following at the dinner:
Five (5) seats at a shared table with other Silver Level Sponsor
Two (2) VIP Reception Tickets including pictures with Scott Hamilton
4 Sponsor Recognition Newspaper Ads
Company representation at other JCCF, Inc. Special Events
eligible for tax credits (when available) for their charitable donation.

Silver Level ticket adjusted w/ In kind
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

2026 JCCF, Inc. Community Benefit Dinner
Silver Level Sponsorship
This level of giving will receive the following at the dinner:
Five (5) seats at a shared table with other Silver Level Sponsor
Two (2) VIP Reception Tickets including pictures with Scott Hamilton
4 Sponsor Recognition Newspaper Ads
Company representation at other JCCF, Inc. Special Events
eligible for tax credits (when available) for their charitable donation.

Bronze Package ticket
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

2026 JCCF, Inc. Community Benefit Dinner
Bronze Package
This level of giving will receive the following at the dinner:
Four (4) seats at a shared table in designated Sponsorship Section
Recognition in Pre Event October Newspaper Ad
eligible for tax credits (if available) until credits are exhausted.

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