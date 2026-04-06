JCCF Community Benefit Dinner 2026 w/ Scott Hamilton

2026 JCCF, Inc. Community Benefit Dinner

Silver Level Sponsorship

This level of giving will receive the following at the dinner:

Five (5) seats at a shared table with other Silver Level Sponsor

Two (2) VIP Reception Tickets including pictures with Scott Hamilton

4 Sponsor Recognition Newspaper Ads

Company representation at other JCCF, Inc. Special Events

eligible for tax credits (when available) for their charitable donation.