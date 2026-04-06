JCCF Community Benefit Dinner 2026 w/ Scott Hamilton

Hosted by
About this event
2026 JCCF, Inc. Community Benefit Dinner
General Admission Ticket
Good for One (1) Individual Seat at the celebration.
2026 JCCF, Inc. Community Benefit Dinner MVP Diamond Sponsorship. This level of giving will receive the following at the dinner: Two (2) Tables of 10 = 20 seats Ten (10) VIP Reception Tickets including pictures with Scott Hamilton, 7 Sponsor Recognition Newspaper Ads Company representation at other JCCF, Inc. Special Events
2026 JCCF, Inc. Community Benefit Dinner Platinum Sponsorship. This level of giving will receive the following at the dinner: Two (2) Tables of 8 = 16 seats Eight (8) VIP Reception Tickets including pictures with Scott Hamilton Sponsor Recognition Newspaper Ads Company representation at other JCCF, Inc. Special Events
2026 JCCF, Inc. Community Benefit Dinner
Gold Level Sponsorship
This level of giving will receive the following at the dinner:
One (1) Tables = 8 seats
Four (4) VIP Reception Tickets including pictures with Scott Hamilton
5 Sponsor Recognition Newspaper Ads
Company representation at other JCCF, Inc. Special Events
eligible for tax credits (when available) for their charitable donation.
2026 JCCF, Inc. Community Benefit Dinner
Gold Level Sponsorship
This level of giving will receive the following at the dinner:
One (1) Tables = 10 seats
Six (6) VIP Reception Tickets including pictures with Scott Hamilton
5 Sponsor Recognition Newspaper Ads
Company representation at other JCCF, Inc. Special Events
eligible for tax credits (when available) for their charitable donation.
2026 JCCF, Inc. Community Benefit Dinner
Silver Level Sponsorship
This level of giving will receive the following at the dinner:
Five (5) seats at a shared table with other Silver Level Sponsor
Two (2) VIP Reception Tickets including pictures with Scott Hamilton
4 Sponsor Recognition Newspaper Ads
Company representation at other JCCF, Inc. Special Events
eligible for tax credits (when available) for their charitable donation.
2026 JCCF, Inc. Community Benefit Dinner
Silver Level Sponsorship
This level of giving will receive the following at the dinner:
Five (5) seats at a shared table with other Silver Level Sponsor
Two (2) VIP Reception Tickets including pictures with Scott Hamilton
4 Sponsor Recognition Newspaper Ads
Company representation at other JCCF, Inc. Special Events
eligible for tax credits (when available) for their charitable donation.
2026 JCCF, Inc. Community Benefit Dinner
Bronze Package
This level of giving will receive the following at the dinner:
Four (4) seats at a shared table in designated Sponsorship Section
Recognition in Pre Event October Newspaper Ad
eligible for tax credits (if available) until credits are exhausted.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!