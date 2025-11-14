JCEF Golden Ticket

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About this raffle
$1 provides 1 opportunity to be awarded the $5,000 Golden Ticket Scholarship. Proceeds support the Education Foundation and its mission to invest in educational opportunities for students in our community.
$5 provides 6 opportunities to be awarded the $5,000 Golden Ticket Scholarship. Proceeds support the Education Foundation and its mission to invest in educational opportunities for students in our community.
$10 provides 15 opportunities to be awarded the $5,000 Golden Ticket Scholarship. Proceeds support the Education Foundation and its mission to invest in educational opportunities for students in our community.
$25 provides 40 opportunities to be awarded the $5,000 Golden Ticket Scholarship. Proceeds support the Education Foundation and its mission to invest in educational opportunities for students in our community.
$50 provides 75 opportunities to be awarded the $5,000 Golden Ticket Scholarship. Proceeds support the Education Foundation and its mission to invest in educational opportunities for students in our community.
$100 provides 125 opportunities to be awarded the $5,000 Golden Ticket Scholarship. Proceeds support the Education Foundation and its mission to invest in educational opportunities for students in our community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!