JCHS Volunteer Orientation

All participants must have submitted a separate Volunteer Application and completed the online orientation prior to signing up for hands-on training. At this time, we only offer volunteer opportunities to those aged 13 and older. Minors aged 13-17 are required to have a parent/guardian complete a separate adult Volunteer Application, complete Volunteer Orientation and attend hands-on training with them. More information on our Volunteer Program can be found at https://jeffersoncountyhumanesociety.net/volunteer-program/.